How to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A new Animal Crossing, known as New Horizons, is now available to interested players, and according to reviews, it is a pretty good one. However, the first few days in Animal Crossing can be a little bit confusing – especially if you are new to this irreverent series. Therefore, here is a guide on how to most of your first few days as an islander.

There is no need to worry too much about your first big decisions

New Horizons is much more flexible than Animal Crossing, and many elements are there to be both crafted and re-crafted by you. So when you are picking out your first pitch for your home, do not worry if it is not as perfect as you thought it would be. Soon, you will easily be able to relocate after giving a small fee.

The same can be said about big facilities, which can be relocated by simply talking to Tom Nook. He can be found at Resident Services. Also, there is no need to worry about your appearance, because now, you can change your features, and even your gender, at any point after you either acquire or build a mirror.

Double down on your inventory

Storing all the items that you happen to find around the island is your way to getting rich and paying off your loan. You can even get a bigger house because of this, so you might want to make your wallet as full as possible.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, your inventory is entirely upgradeable, which will grant you access to greater storage space when you are out and about. It is also worth noting that your storage space at home is virtually unlimited, so you will always have somewhere to offload any excess items you may happen to have.

Plan a fruit farm

There is a multitude of ways to make money in Animal Crossing, such as selling fish, shells, and bugs, playing the stalk market by picking up a batch on Sundays and then trying to spin a profit during the week, or even selling the ‘hot item’ in Nook’s Cranny for a substantial amount of cash. That being said, when you are early on in the game, it is a good idea to build a decent fruit farm. You will have a healthy and reliable source of cash that is ready to be picked and sold once every few days.