Donkey Kong Bananza is one of the most exciting Nintendo Switch 2 releases this year, and if you’re eager to jump into the action before the official launch, there are a few ways to get a head start. Whether you’re looking to explore the underground layers, smash through destructible environments, or team up with Pauline in co-op mode, playing early can give you an edge. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing Donkey Kong Bananza ahead of time and making the most of your early gameplay experience.

One of the most common methods to play games early is by switching your Nintendo account’s region to a time zone where the game has already unlocked. Donkey Kong Bananza was released at midnight in each region’s easternmost time zone on July 17, meaning players in New Zealand and Australia got access before those in North America or Europe. By changing your account’s region to one of these locations, you could have started playing sooner.

However, this method comes with a few drawbacks. Switching regions can unlink your Nintendo Network ID, and some users report temporary restrictions on changing back. To avoid complications, creating a separate Nintendo account tied to an earlier time zone is a safer option. This way, you can download the game as soon as it goes live in that region without affecting your main account.

Preloading the Game for Instant Access

If you preordered Donkey Kong Bananza digitally from the Nintendo eShop, you could have preloaded the game ahead of its release. Preloading allows you to download the entire game (which is around 8.6 GB) so that it’s ready to play the moment it unlocks. This is perfect for players who didn’t want to deal with region changes but still wanted to start right at launch.

To preload, you simply needed to purchase the game from the eShop and let it download while you waited for the official release time. Once midnight hit in your region, the game would unlock automatically, letting you dive straight into the adventure without any delays.

Physical Copies and Early Retail Releases

Sometimes, physical copies of games arrive in stores before the official release date. If you were lucky enough to find a retailer breaking the street date, you could have gotten your hands on Donkey Kong Bananza early. Some players reported receiving their copies a day or two ahead of schedule, especially from smaller local shops or online sellers who shipped preorders early.

If you were determined to play before launch, keeping an eye on social media and gaming forums was a good strategy. Fans often share updates when early copies surface, giving you a heads-up on where to check. Just be cautious of spoilers—some players who got early access shared story details online, which could ruin surprises if you weren’t careful.

Making the Most of Early Gameplay

Once you’re in the game, there’s a lot to explore. Donkey Kong Bananza is all about destruction, exploration, and collecting Banandium Gems—the golden bananas that power your progress. Here are some tips to help you get ahead if you’re playing early:

Master the Destruction Mechanics

Donkey Kong’s strength lets him smash through almost any terrain, creating tunnels, uncovering hidden items, and even using chunks of the environment as weapons. Early on, practice ripping pieces of the ground and throwing them at enemies. This is especially useful against armored foes that regular punches can’t damage. You can also stack broken terrain to create new paths, making exploration much easier.

Unlock Bananza Transformations Quickly

As you progress, you’ll meet giant ape Elders who grant Donkey Kong special transformations. These power-ups, like the Kong Bananza (a stronger, fiercer version of DK) and the Ostrich Bananza (which allows limited flight), are key to accessing hidden areas. Focus on completing main objectives in each layer to unlock these abilities faster.