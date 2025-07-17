Evolving Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon GO isn’t as simple as hitting a button—it’s a journey. If you’ve ever stared at your Feebas, wondering how to turn this ragged little fish into the elegant Milotic, you’re not alone. The process takes patience, some walking, and a bit of strategy. But once you see that beautiful Milotic in your collection, every step will feel worth it.

Before you can evolve Feebas, you need to catch one. And let’s be honest—Feebas isn’t the easiest Pokémon to find. Unlike common Water-types that pop up near every pond, Feebas likes to play hard to get.

Your best bet is to search near rivers, lakes, or oceans. Water biomes are its favorite spots, so if you live near one, keep an eye out. Rainy weather also boosts its spawn rate, so don’t let a little drizzle stop you from hunting. If you’re not near water, don’t worry—Feebas sometimes hatches from 10 km eggs, though it’s a rare pull.

Another way to snag one is through special events. Niantic occasionally features Feebas in increased spawns or research tasks, so keep an ear to the ground for announcements. If you’re really struggling, using incense near water might lure one out.

The Evolution Requirements: Walking and Candy

Once you’ve got your Feebas, the real work begins. Unlike most Pokémon that evolve with just candy, Feebas demands more commitment. Here’s what you need:

Walk 20 Kilometers with Feebas as Your Buddy

This isn’t just a suggestion—it’s mandatory. You must set Feebas as your buddy and walk the full distance. Adventure Sync helps track your steps even when the app is closed, so turn it on to maximize progress.

A crucial tip: The Feebas you walk must be the one you evolve. If you switch buddies, you’ll lose progress for that specific Feebas. So, pick your best one (high IVs if you care about battles) and stick with it. Collect 100 Feebas Candy

Walking alone won’t cut it—you’ll also need a hefty stack of candy. Here’s how to get it fast: Catch More Feebas: Pinap Berries double the candy per catch, so use them liberally.

Transfer Extra Feebas: Each transfer gives one candy, so clear out weak duplicates.

Walk for Candy: Every 5 km walked with Feebas earns another candy.

Rare Candy: If you’re sitting on Rare Candies, convert them—this is a great use for them.

Step-by-Step Evolution Guide

Now that you know the requirements, here’s how to put it all together:

Choose the Right Feebas

Check its IVs (individual values) if you want a strong Milotic. A high-defense Feebas will evolve into a tankier Milotic, great for gym battles. Set It as Your Buddy

Open your Pokémon collection, tap Feebas, and select “Set as Buddy.” Now every step counts. Track Your Progress

Check the buddy screen to see how far you’ve walked. The “Evolve” button will light up once you hit 20 km. Gather Candy Along the Way

Don’t wait until the end—start collecting candy early. Pinap Berries, transfers, and walking will add up. Hit Evolve

Once both conditions are met, tap “Evolve” and watch Feebas transform into Milotic.

Why Go Through All This Trouble?

Milotic isn’t just a trophy—it’s a solid Water-type with good stats. While it might not outclass Gyarados in raw power, its bulk and moveset make it a versatile pick. Here’s how to use it: