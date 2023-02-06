How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early Access

Harry Potter fans have been talking a lot about the video game Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. Players can design a unique character that joins Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the game, which takes place roughly 100 years before the events of the Harry Potter novel. Fans are anxious to get their hands on the game as there is obvious hype surrounding it. There is a way to play Hogwarts Legacy early, though, if you simply cannot wait to play it.

The game is available from Warner Bros. Games in a Deluxe Edition for $79.99, which grants early access to it 72 hours before its standard release. While the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 early access starts at midnight local time on February 7th, the PC early access starts at 1 PM ET. The Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC versions of the game’s standard edition go on sale on February 10 at midnight local time for each platform. The PC version goes on sale at 1 PM ET on the same day.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will have the opportunity to experience a full year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This means they will be able to attend classes, interact with classmates, and participate in various magical activities. Players will also have the opportunity to make decisions that will shape the wizard or witch they become. These choices will have consequences and impact the player’s journey throughout the game.

The game takes place in a time where magic is still thriving and has not yet been suppressed by the Ministry of Magic. This means that players will have the opportunity to experience the full extent of magic, from cast spells to attend secret events. They will also have the opportunity to explore the magical world in a way that has never been done before. The Hogwarts Legacy game world is vast and full of secrets, with many hidden areas to discover and explore.

One of the most exciting aspects of Hogwarts Legacy is the ability to create your own custom character. Players will have the opportunity to customize everything from their appearance to their magical abilities. They will also be able to choose their house and specialize in specific areas of magic. This gives players the freedom to create a character that is unique to them and reflects their own personal playstyle.

The game is set in an open-world environment and players are free to explore the castle and surrounding areas. They will also have the opportunity to interact with other characters, including familiar faces from the Harry Potter universe. The game’s story is an original one and has nothing to do with Harry Potter’s adventures. However, there are some relatives of characters from that era of the Wizarding World, which adds an extra layer of excitement for fans.

In conclusion, Hogwarts Legacy is a game that Harry Potter fans have been eagerly anticipating for years. The game offers a unique and immersive experience that allows players to explore the magical world of Hogwarts and make decisions that will shape their journey. The Deluxe Edition of the game provides early access to the game, as well as a variety of in-game goodies that will enhance the player’s experience. If you just can’t wait to play the game, be sure to get the Deluxe Edition and enjoy early access on February 7th.