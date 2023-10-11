How To Play Horde Rush in Fortnitemares 2023

Fortnite’s ever-evolving landscape brings forth exciting limited-time game modes to keep players engaged. In 2023, the highly anticipated Horde Rush mode returns in the Fortnitemares Halloween event. If you’re wondering how to jump into the action and make the most of this thrilling game mode, you’re in the right place. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Horde Rush in Fortnitemares 2023.

The Fortnitemares 2023 Update

Epic Games has released the third major update for Chapter 4, Season 4 of Fortnite, and it’s packed with spooky Halloween fun. The Fortnitemares Halloween event is the highlight of this update, bringing new items and familiar favorites from the vault to the game. Let’s take a look at what’s in store:

New Additions:

Wood Stake Shotgun: Get ready to fend off hordes of monsters with this powerful new shotgun. Thorne’s Vampiric Blade: Unleash your inner vampire slayer with this fearsome blade. Pumpkin Launcher: A classic Halloween weapon that’s back in action. Witch Broom: Take to the skies on a witch’s broom and soar above your enemies. Sanguine Sweets: A tasty treat to keep you going during the Halloween madness.

Halloween-Themed Skins Fortnite wouldn’t be complete without some spooktacular cosmetics. Epic Games has introduced a range of Halloween-themed skins, including four brand-new additions: Seth, Bogstick, Phantom Meowscles, and Festival Phaedrea. These skins are set to hit the item shop in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for them.

Collaboration Skins In a special treat for fans, Fortnite is featuring collaboration skins with iconic characters. Disney’s Jack Skellington will make an appearance in the item shop, along with a Santa Jack alternative style. And that’s not all—Michael Myers and Alan Wake are also slated to join the Fortnitemares 2023 festivities, although their release dates remain a mystery.

Just like last year’s Fortnitemares event, Epic Games is bringing back the Horde Rush Limited-Time Mode (LTM). In this mode, players team up and face waves of Cube Monsters, which grow progressively more challenging. Your mission is to survive these onslaughts and ultimately defeat the final boss. To succeed, you’ll need to strategize, coordinate with your team, and focus on collecting combos and score multipliers to maximize your score.

Horde Rush Fortnite Island Code

One essential detail to remember is that the official Horde Rush mode provided by Epic Games does not have an Island Code. This distinguishes it from Creator-made modes. Your progress in Horde Rush quests will only count when you play the official playlist created by Epic Games.

Horde Rush LTM Rewards

One of the most exciting aspects of playing Horde Rush in Fortnitemares 2023 is the opportunity to earn unique and exclusive free rewards. By completing specific quests within the Horde Rush LTM, you can claim these rewards. Here’s a breakdown of the available rewards and how to unlock them:

Complete 1 Horde Rush Quest: Unlock the “The Murk” weapon wrap. Complete 4 Horde Rush Quests: Earn the “Heart-o-Lantern” emoticon. Complete 7 Horde Rush Quests: Obtain the “Batwing Bonespike” pickaxe.

These rewards not only make your Fortnite experience more enjoyable but also serve as a testament to your skills in Horde Rush.

Horde Rush LTM Duration

The Horde Rush LTM will be available in Fortnite for the same duration as the Fortnitemares 2023 event, ending on November 2, 2023, at 2 AM ET. To ensure you don’t miss out on any of the exclusive free rewards, it’s advisable to complete the LTM quests as soon as possible.

With new items, returning favorites, and Halloween-themed skins, the event promises endless excitement. As you embark on your journey to conquer hordes of Cube Monsters and claim exclusive rewards, remember to strategize and collaborate with your team for the best chance of success.