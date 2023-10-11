How To Lower Notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Playing Assassin’s Creed: Mirage can be challenging, especially when your character, Basim, gains notoriety. Notoriety can make the game more difficult by alerting guards and citizens to Basim’s presence. To make your gameplay smoother, it’s essential to understand how to lower your notoriety level in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. In this guide, we’ll walk you through some straightforward strategies to help you effectively reduce your notoriety and navigate the city of Baghdad without constantly looking over your shoulder.

The game aims to capture the essence of the franchise’s early titles, focusing on stealth-based gameplay. To keep players on their toes, the developers have introduced a new mechanic called Notoriety. This mechanic is triggered whenever Basim is seen doing something illegal, like assassinating in public or getting caught stealing. As Basim’s Notoriety level increases, the game becomes more challenging, with ordinary citizens and guards becoming more alert to his presence. There are four levels of notoriety, each more severe than the last, and each level calls in tougher enemies.

Here, we’ll explore some straightforward ways to reduce your notoriety in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, making your gaming experience more enjoyable and less stressful.

Bribe Munadi

Throughout the city of Baghdad, you’ll come across Munadi, who are like ancient journalists. They address the public, sharing the latest gossip and rumors instead of religious teachings, catering to a largely illiterate population. The Munadi play a vital role in influencing notoriety because they can alert guards to Basim’s presence.

To bribe a Munadi effectively, you’ll need to obtain a Power Favor Token. These tokens can typically be found through pickpocketing, but be cautious as getting caught will raise your notoriety even further. Bribing a Munadi is the most efficient way to reset Basim’s notoriety level. In addition, you can use Merchant Tokens to lower prices in shops and Scholar Tokens to bribe musicians and performers to distract guards, both of which can be handy in various situations.

Take Down Wanted Posters

Another effective way to lower your notoriety level is to remove wanted posters when they appear on the streets. These posters are usually indicated on the map and compass with the same newspaper icon as the Munadi. Citizens often gather around these posters, and removing them won’t alert anyone or cause them to rush to the guards.

However, it’s important to note that taking down Wanted Posters will only reduce your notoriety level by 1 point. So, if you have a high notoriety level, it may take several posters to lower it to a manageable level. This method works well for minor offenses or when you want to reduce a heightened notoriety level to a more manageable one. Keep in mind that citizens may recognize Basim from the posters, so be quick in removing them.

Equip the Zanj Uprising Outfit

To proactively manage your notoriety, consider equipping the Zanj Uprising Outfit from Basim’s inventory. You can acquire this outfit by looting a chest in Harbiya’s Upper Harbor. This location is visited during the Harbormaster Case, making it a convenient time to obtain the outfit.

The Zanj Uprising Outfit reduces the notoriety gain from illegal actions by 20%. You can further upgrade it to extend this reduction to 30% and later 40% by visiting a Tailor. Keep in mind that this outfit won’t reduce notoriety once it has been gained. You’ll still need to remove Wanted Posters or bribe a Munadi to clear any notoriety you’ve accumulated.

By understanding the mechanics of notoriety and implementing the strategies we’ve outlined – bribing Munadi, taking down wanted posters, and equipping the Zanj Uprising Outfit – you can effectively reduce your notoriety level and navigate the city of Baghdad without constantly drawing unwanted attention. So, embrace these simple yet effective methods, and let Basim’s adventures in Assassin’s Creed Mirage unfold with ease.