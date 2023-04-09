How To Play Kings Corner

King’s Corner, also known as Kings in the Corner or King’s Corners, is a popular card game that can be played by two to six players. It is a relatively simple game to learn, but it requires strategy and skill to win. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to play King’s Corner.

Setup

To start the game, you will need a standard 52-card deck. If there are more than two players, you may use two decks. Shuffle the cards thoroughly and deal seven cards to each player. Place the remaining cards in a draw pile in the center of the table, face down.

The objective

The objective of King’s Corner is to be the first player to get rid of all of your cards. You do this by playing your cards onto the game board in the center of the table.

Gameplay

To start the game, the player to the left of the dealer goes first. The game board consists of four foundation piles in the center of the table. These piles are labeled with the four suits: hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades. The foundation piles start with a king and build down in descending order to an ace. For example, the heart foundation pile would start with a king and then have a queen, jack, 10, and so on.

Each player’s turn consists of two phases: playing cards and drawing cards. During the playing cards phase, the player tries to get rid of as many cards as possible by playing them onto the foundation piles or onto the other players’ discard piles.

The first card played onto a foundation pile must be a king. After that, cards can be played onto the foundation piles in descending order, alternating colors. For example, if a red queen is on top of the spade foundation pile, a black jack can be played on top of it. A player can play as many cards as they are able to during their turn, as long as they follow the rules of the game.

If a player cannot play any cards onto the foundation piles, they must instead play one card onto one of the four discard piles. The discard piles start empty, but can have multiple cards added to them as the game progresses. A player can play any card onto a discard pile, regardless of the suit or rank of the card.

During the drawing cards phase, the player draws one card from the draw pile. If they are unable to play any cards during the playing cards phase, they draw a second card. If they still cannot play any cards, their turn ends.

If a player runs out of cards in their hand, they may draw seven new cards from the draw pile to continue playing. This can only be done once per turn.

Winning the game

The game continues until one player has gotten rid of all of their cards. That player is the winner! If there are multiple players who run out of cards on the same turn, the player with the fewest cards remaining in their hand is the winner.

Tips for winning

To win at King’s Corner, you need to be strategic with your card play. Here are some tips to help you come out on top: