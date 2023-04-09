How To Beat Lych BTD6

Bloons TD 6 is a tower defense game that challenges players to defeat various foes, including the Gravelord Lych. This boss is especially difficult to defeat due to its high health and unique ability to revive MOAB-level Bloons as Resurrected Blimps and create Lych-Souls. To defeat Lych, players must prepare for every public appearance and equip themselves with the right towers and upgrades.

One effective strategy to defeat Lych is to focus on earning money early on in the game. Players can achieve this by using the Banana Farm and its many add-ons to generate income. To prepare for the final boss wave, players can sell all their farms and use the money they’ve earned from this structure to build and upgrade towers.

The Avatar of Wrath Druid, M.A.D. Dartling Gunner, Paragons, and True Sun God are the primary towers that players should focus on to do damage to Lych. These towers are extremely costly, so players must be greedy to acquire them. To strengthen these towers further, players should also equip themselves with an Overclock Engineer monkey, an eternal brew alchemist, and a Homeland Defence Monkey Village.

Players should also consider upgrading their towers to the True Sun God and Paragon Towers. These towers can inflict devastating damage on the boss and should be fortified with snipers, helicopters, and planes to launch long-range attacks against Lych.

Another tower that can be effective against Lych is the M.A.D. Dartling Gunner. This upgrade transforms the Dartling Gunner into a devastating counter to MOABs, although it sacrifices speed. With subsequent upgrades, the Dartling Gunner’s cannon can fire at multiple targets at once, making it even more powerful.

The Avatar of Wrath Druid is another tower that can be effective against Lych. This tower’s attack speed is increased by 100%, while its range and damage are boosted by +5% and +3%, respectively. The damage dealt by the Avatar of Wrath is also affected by the R.B.E. count, with more bloons or bloons with more health points causing the tower to deal more damage.

Ultimately, the key to defeating Lych in Bloons TD 6 is effective cash management. Players must earn as much money as possible and use it to build and upgrade their towers strategically. With the right towers and upgrades, players can successfully defeat Lych and other challenging foes in the game.

In conclusion, defeating the Gravelord Lych in Bloons TD 6 can be a challenging task due to its high health and unique abilities. However, with the right towers and upgrades, players can successfully defeat this boss. By focusing on earning money early on, equipping themselves with the right towers, and upgrading them strategically, players can overcome this challenge and emerge victorious.