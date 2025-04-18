Moon Knight, also known as Marc Spector, is a versatile Duelist hero in Marvel Rivals. He excels in dealing area-of-effect damage and offers high mobility, making him a formidable presence on the battlefield. Mastering Moon Knight requires strategic placement, precise timing, and an understanding of his unique abilities.

Crescent Dart (Primary Fire)

Moon Knight’s primary attack involves throwing three Crescent Darts in a straight line. These darts can bounce between enemies and his Ancient Ankhs, dealing 25 damage per dart. Each dart can bounce up to three times within a 7-meter range, with a 20% damage reduction per bounce. This ability is most effective when enemies are grouped together, allowing for maximum damage through multiple bounces.

Moon Blade (Secondary Fire)

The Moon Blade is a high-damage projectile that also bounces between enemies and Ankhs. It deals 80 damage and shares similar mechanics with the Crescent Dart, including bounce range and damage falloff. With a 6-second cooldown, it’s a powerful tool for bursting down clustered foes.

Ancient Ankh (E)

The Ancient Ankh is a strategic tool that pulls enemies towards its center upon impact, dealing 20 damage. More importantly, it serves as a bounce point for both the Crescent Dart and Moon Blade, enhancing their effectiveness. You can have up to two Ankhs active simultaneously, and their placement is crucial for controlling the battlefield and maximizing damage output.

Hand of Khonshu (Q – Ultimate)

Moon Knight’s ultimate ability summons a portal that bombards a designated area with Khonshu’s talons. It deals 75 damage per hit over a 3-second duration, making it ideal for disrupting enemy formations and controlling key areas during team fights.

Moonlight Hook (F)

This grappling hook pulls Moon Knight towards a targeted location, allowing for quick repositioning or escape. With a 15-second cooldown and a maximum range of 25 meters, it’s a versatile mobility tool that can also be used to gain vertical advantage.

Rising Leap (Space)

Rising Leap grants Moon Knight a double jump, enhancing his vertical mobility. This ability is essential for reaching high ground, evading attacks, or setting up strategic positions for his other abilities.

Night Glider (Shift)

Night Glider allows Moon Knight to glide through the air, providing sustained aerial movement. This ability complements his other mobility tools, enabling him to traverse the battlefield with ease and maintain advantageous positions.

Triple Eclipse (V)

Triple Eclipse is a melee combo attack that delivers three strikes, with the final hit launching enemies slightly upward. It’s effective for close-quarters combat and can be used to disrupt enemy actions or finish off weakened opponents.

Full Moon (Team-Up Ability with Cloak & Dagger)

When paired with Cloak & Dagger, Moon Knight gains access to the Full Moon ability. This creates a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight becomes invisible for 6 seconds within a 4-meter radius. This synergy enhances his stealth capabilities, allowing for surprise attacks or strategic repositioning.

Strategic Tips for Playing Moon Knight