OnePlus appears to be far from finished with its latest flagship lineup. After unveiling the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, and preparing to introduce the OnePlus 13T, a new leak suggests that a fourth model—dubbed the OnePlus 13s—is on its way. According to industry sources cited by Smartprix, the phone is scheduled for a late Q2 2025 release, with India set to be the first market to receive it.

This move aligns with OnePlus’ strategy of offering multiple variants to cater to different market segments, and the rumored OnePlus 13s is shaping up to be a well-balanced device that fits between the premium OnePlus 13 and the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R.

Expected Display and Design Features

Although the full screen dimensions haven’t been revealed yet, the OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising fluid visuals and deep color contrast. Like other phones in the series, it’s also tipped to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and fast unlocking.

In terms of design, the device will reportedly be available in two color variants—Obsidian Black and Pearly White—which reflects OnePlus’ usual minimalist aesthetic. Moreover, the phone is rumored to come with an IP68/IP69 rating, which makes it both dust-tight and water-resistant, ideal for rugged use.

Flagship-Level Performance with Snapdragon Power

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 13s is expected to carry a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or its variant. This would position the phone among other high-performance Android flagships, capable of handling gaming, multitasking, and AI processing with ease.

The leak also mentions configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, providing more than enough power and space for demanding users. However, like most modern flagships, there will reportedly be no microSD card slot, so users will need to choose their storage tier wisely.

Camera Setup: Sony Sensors and Possible Telephoto Lens

Photography has become a key battleground for smartphone brands, and the OnePlus 13s is expected to continue the trend. The front camera is rumored to be a 32MP shooter, promising crisp selfies and quality video calls.

On the back, the phone will likely feature a triple-camera setup, with sensors supplied by Sony—a well-known name in the smartphone imaging world. While exact specifications remain under wraps, one of the cameras is said to have a telephoto lens, indicating that optical zoom will be supported. If true, this would be a major advantage for photography enthusiasts looking for versatility beyond standard wide and ultra-wide lenses.

Massive Battery and Fast Charging Capabilities

One of the most notable rumored specs is the over 6,000mAh battery—a significant jump over most modern smartphones that average between 4,500 and 5,000mAh. This could provide extended battery life, even with heavy usage.

Charging won’t be a hassle either, as the OnePlus 13s is said to support 80W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. If true, users can expect top-up times that rival, if not exceed, current charging standards across Android devices.

The OnePlus 13s is expected to ship with OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, ensuring users get access to the latest features and performance enhancements out of the box. OxygenOS has traditionally been praised for its clean, bloat-free experience, and the latest version is likely to introduce tighter AI integration, improved multitasking, and better customization options.

Pricing and Availability

According to sources, the OnePlus 13s will debut at around ₹55,000 (roughly $643/€565). This price point places it above the OnePlus 13R but below the flagship OnePlus 13, offering a compelling middle ground for buyers looking for high-end features without paying top-tier prices.

Its initial launch is expected to take place in India, which has become a critical market for OnePlus over the years. A global rollout is anticipated to follow shortly afterward, though no official timelines have been provided.

As of now, OnePlus has not confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 13s, and all information should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the leaked specifications paint a picture of a well-balanced device that could appeal to power users, gamers, and tech enthusiasts who don’t want to splurge on the full flagship.

If the OnePlus 13s is indeed real, it could further solidify OnePlus’ strategy of creating a diverse product lineup to capture various segments of the premium smartphone market.