How to Play Pokemon Go without Walking|UltFone iOS Location Changer

Location tracking is one of the best features in smartphones these days as it shows your real location to your family and friends, just in case you have a network connection issue or you might be in trouble, your circle can simply check your location in real-time and track you down, instead of constantly worrying about you. Thinking about it this way, makes you believe that having location services and trackers on is a good thing, but sometimes you can’t help but get in trouble with this same feature.

UltFone iOS Location Changer: Features

Change the location of your iPhone with just one click and that ease of use will definitely count as the UltFone’s best feature. Don’t worry, that’s not all!

Spoof Location with One Click:

Pokémon Go spoofing on iOS with just one click is all a player wants, and it is made possible with UltFone iOS Location Changer. Hide your real location and let the world see a fake, virtual one instead with just one click. Get access to your favorite geo-restricted AR games and catch up with new friends on social media and dating websites by changing your real location.

Multi-spot movement on map:

You know what they say, your fake should be as good and believable as the real, only then you are a success in life. Well, the same logic applies here as well. UltFone iOS Location Changer works on the same concept and that is why it has made multi-spot movement, a possibility. Just plan your trip from Point A to Point B with multiple spots in between, as you please. The iOS location spoofer will automatically move along with that customized route at selected speeds.

Set coordinates:

UltFone allows you to select and enter coordinates for a precise fake location. The drop-down menu on the app allows you to select more search results. Just enter the coordinates on where you want to go and the app will automatically show you a route to that location. Spoof your GPS elegantly with UltFone location changer.

Define speeds and natural simulation:

When you are faking your location, you have to be careful on certain checkpoints like speed. On UltFone, you can perfectly simulate your route by customizing your speed from 1m/s to 3.6km/h, naturally simulating walking, driving, or cycling. You can even stop at any time during the simulation to make it appear more natural to others.

History Records:

It might be possible that you require this data for future references or in case you need to reselect and manage these routes for future virtual trips, you can do that with ease using UltFone location changer.

Advantages and Disadvantages of UltFone iOS Location Changer

Having a virtual location active on your smartphone can have some advantages and disadvantages, which I am sure that you would be pretty intrigued to know.

Advantages of UltFone iOS Location Changer:

Privacy: Users can have their privacy set as the first priority by using UltFone. Hide your iPhone location and nobody will know your actual location until you decide to turn off UltFone! Bypass Geographical Restrictions: There are multiple websites, apps and games on the internet that are geo-restricted. UltFone iOS Location Changer can let you bypass those restrictions with just a few simple steps. Fake your location: You can easily spoof your location from websites and apps tracking your location 24×7. You can turn on UltFone iOS Location Changer and prank your friends or trick your family by faking your location on WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Disadvantages of UltFone iOS Location Changer:

Safety concerns: Having your location on, all the time has one advantage, and that is safety. When people know where you are, or at least someone knows your real location, it can help them track you down, if in case you need them or in case of an emergency. Locate your device: In case you ever lost your iPhone, location services and location tracking can help you track your device using FindMy or any other location tracker.

How to use UltFone Location Changer?

Spoof your location in just 3 simple steps but first, download and install UltFone iOS Location Changer on your Windows PC or MacBook.

Part 1- One-Click to Change iOS GPS Location

Step 1: launch UltFone iOS Location Changer after installation > Tick the disclaimer > Click Enter to continue.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone/iPad using Apple USB. Make sure your iOS device is unlocked and connected.

Step 3: On the following screen, enter the address or GPS coordinate, and click Search > confirm the address suggested on the left panel of the screen > Click “Start to Modify”.

And done! All your location-based apps on your Apple device will be changed with your selected fake location.

Part 2- How to Simulate GPS Movement between Two Spots

Step 1: Connect your iPhone/iPad to your Windows or Mac PC > select “Single-Spot Movement” section > Tick the disclaimer > Click on “Enter to Continue”.

Step 2: The Start point is your real location, you can change that and choose the starting point of your destination. You can also enter the destination address in the Search bar on the top right to position the location.

Step 3: Enter and confirm your Start and target address> Drag the speed bar to adjust the moving speed. You can simulate walking, cycling or driving by adjusting your speed. You can also select your move times. All done! > Click on “Start to Move” to start the simulation.

Part 3 – How to Simulate GPS Move Along a Route with Multiple Spots

Step 1: From the main interface, select “Multi-Spot Movement” section > Tick the disclaimer > Click “Enter”.

Step 2: Click on different locations that you wish to mark as spots, UltFone iOS Location Changer will automatically make the best route > Set up your speed and number of round trips > Click “Start to Move” to begin simulation.

DONE! You’re all set to hide your real location for a fake virtual simulation.

Verdict:

In my personal opinion that resonates with thousands of other users, UltFone Location Changer is the best tool for spoofing your location trackers. Now, I can play Pokémon Go all day long without having to move out of my house, isn’t that great? I get all the rewards and I can catch all-new Pokémon characters without having to actually visit new places.

Not just this, sometimes I have to go out with my special friend and there is no way I can let my parents or friends know, so now I can use this location changer to sneak out for some time without people noticing. Honestly, I have tried multiple apps for a hack like this one but none of them stood up to my expectations as UltFone Location Changer did.

It is an elegant app that offers a seamless user experience and a ton of great new features. Just spoof your location in 3 simple steps on your iPhone/iPad without jailbreak. The app supports all iOS versions including iOS 14.7/15 bets and the latest iPhone 12 line-up.

I highly recommend this app for anyone who is looking to download a location changer.