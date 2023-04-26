How To Play Roblox on School Chromebook

If you’re a student with a school-issued Chromebook, you may think that playing Roblox is off-limits due to the restrictions on the device. However, with some simple steps and the right tools, you can enjoy playing Roblox on your Chromebook without any hassles. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of installing and playing Roblox on your school Chromebook, regardless of whether you have Play Store support or not.

In the past, moving from a Windows PC to a Chromebook meant giving up the ability to play your favourite games. However, things have changed dramatically in recent years, thanks to the introduction of Linux support on Chrome OS. This has opened up new possibilities for gaming on Chromebooks, including the ability to play Windows games through Steam or the Play Store. In fact, we’ve previously covered how to play other games on Chromebooks, and now we’ll show you how to run Roblox on your machine.

There are mainly two ways to play Roblox on a Chromebook:

Method 1: Install and Play Roblox with Play Store Support (For personal Chromebook)

If your Chromebook has Play Store support, you can easily install and play Roblox just like any other Android app. Here are the steps to get started:

Step 1: Open the Settings page of your Chromebook by clicking on the cogwheel icon under the Quick Settings menu.

Step 2: Click on “Apps” on the left pane and enable Google Play Store if it’s not already turned on.

Step 3: Search for Roblox in the Play Store (Free, offers in-app purchases) and install it on your Chromebook.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, you can open the game from the App Drawer or by searching for “roblox” using the Search key on your keyboard. Roblox supports WASD key controls and an external mouse, so you can play the game just like you would on a Windows PC. You can now enjoy playing Roblox games with your friends in 2023.

Step 5: If you encounter graphics-related issues such as black lines while playing Roblox on your Chromebook, you can try enabling GPU acceleration from Chrome flags. This may help minimize the effect of the issue, especially if your Chromebook has an ARM-based processor, as Roblox is an Android app and would perform well on such devices.

Method 2: Play Roblox in the Browser on Chrome OS (For School Chromebooks)

If your school-issued Chromebook doesn’t have Play Store support, don’t worry! There is still a way to play Roblox on your device using a mobile cloud gaming platform called now.gg. This platform allows you to play any mobile game on your Chromebook, Mac, or PC without having to download anything. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Open a VPN on your Chromebook and connect to a US server. You can use VPN extensions like ProtonVPN or NordVPN on your school-issued Chromebook.

Step 2: Head over to the now.gg website and click on “Play in browser”. This will launch Roblox in the browser window.

Step 3: Wait for a few seconds for the game to load, and then log in to your Roblox account.

Step 4: Once you’re logged in, you can start playing some of the best scary Roblox games with your friends. If you’re not into scary or horror games, you can also check out the best Roblox characters to use while gaming online with friends.

Step 5: As you can see, you can play Roblox on your Chromebook without any restrictions using now.gg. The platform supports WASD controls and is quite responsive, allowing you to enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

