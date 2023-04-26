Honkai: Star Rail is a popular turn-based sci-fi adventure game that offers players the opportunity to obtain free rewards through redemption codes. Similar to Genshin codes, these codes are periodically released during livestream events or other in-game events, and they provide players with free Stellar Jade, which is the in-game currency used for pulling characters. This article will provide a comprehensive guide on how to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes and collect the rewards.

As a player of Honkai: Star Rail, you may be aware that Stellar Jade is a valuable resource that can be used to purchase Star Rail Passes, which in turn can be used to obtain new characters. While some characters can be claimed for free, such as Herta, Qingque, and Natasha, many others require the use of Star Rail Passes that cost Stellar Jade. Redeeming Star Rail codes can be a great way to get free Stellar Jade and lighten the burden of farming for this resource, especially if you are a no-spend player who prefers not to use real money in the game.

As of the game’s release, there are several Honkai: Star Rail codes that are available for redemption. These codes offer different rewards, including Stellar Jade, Credits, Traveler’s Guides, Refined Aether, and Bottled Soda. Here is a list of all the current Honkai: Star Rail codes that can be redeemeed before 30th april 2023(except “STARRAILGIFT“):

HSRGRANDOPEN1 : This code rewards players with 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits.

HSRGRANDOPEN2 : Redeeming this code will grant players 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guides.

HSRGRANDOPEN3 : This code offers 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Refined Aether as rewards.

HSRVER10XEDLFE : Players can receive 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits by redeeming this code.

STARRAILGIFT: This code provides players with 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler’s Guides, 5 Bottled Soda, and 10,000 Credits as rewards.

Now that you know the available Honkai: Star Rail codes and their rewards, let’s go through the process of redeeming these codes in-game.

There are currently two main methods for redeeming Honkai: Star Rail codes. The first method is to do it in-game. Here are the steps:

Log into the game and ensure that you are connected to the internet. Open the phone menu by clicking on the phone icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on the three dots to the right of your character portrait to access the settings menu. From the settings menu, select the “Redemption Code” option. Enter your code in the designated field and click on the “Redeem” button. Once the code is successfully redeemed, head to your mailbox, which is located at the top right corner of the screen, to claim your rewards.

The second method for redeeming Honkai: Star Rail codes is through the Hoyoverse Star Rail redemption site. Here’s how you can do it:

Head to the official Honkai: Star Rail website and access the “Hoyoverse” section. Log in to your Hoyoverse account and select the server that corresponds to your in-game server. Enter your code in the designated field and click on the “Submit” button. Once the code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, which can be accessed from the top right corner of the screen.

It’s important to note that Honkai: Star Rail codes have an expiration date and can only be redeemed within a specific time frame. Therefore, it’s recommended that you redeem the codes as soon as possible to ensure that you do not miss out on the rewards.

If you want to stay up-to-date with new Honkai: Star Rail codes before they get added to the official list, joining the game’s Discord community can be a great idea. Gacha games often post free codes in their Discord communities, and Honkai: Star Rail is no exception. Regular livestreams and events are also likely to offer codes similar to Genshin, providing players with additional opportunities to earn free rewards.

In addition to the Honkai: Star Rail codes mentioned above, there are also other ways to earn free rewards in the game. Some characters, such as Herta, Qingque, and Natasha, can be claimed for free near the start of the game. However, other characters may require Star Rail Passes, which can be purchased using Stellar Jade. Therefore, redeeming codes can be a valuable strategy for players who do not wish to spend real money on in-game purchases, as it allows them to acquire characters and other valuable items without having to spend their own funds.

