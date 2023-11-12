How To Play Split Screen On Modern Warfare 3

If you’re looking to enjoy split-screen action in Modern Warfare 3, the Local and Online Multiplayer options are available, offering a great way to team up with friends or compete against each other. Just keep in mind the necessary requirements for online access, and you’ll be ready to experience the thrill of split-screen gaming in the latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise.Modern Warfare 3, the latest Call of Duty game for 2023, has captured the attention of gamers everywhere with its immersive single-player campaign, new multiplayer experiences, and the addition of Zombies to the franchise. Among the features players are curious about is the availability of split-screen gameplay. Let’s dive into the details to see if Modern Warfare 3 offers a split-screen option

The release of Modern Warfare 3 has brought a plethora of exciting features, including a single-player campaign, a new multiplayer experience featuring maps from MW2 in 2009, the introduction of Zombies, and the return of some classic elements. However, the gaming community is eager to know if MW3 supports split-screen functionality on consoles, allowing two players to share the gaming experience on a single console simultaneously.

Playing Split Screen Online with Friends:

If you’re eager to team up with a friend for some split-screen action, Modern Warfare 3 has you covered. Similar to Modern Warfare 2 in 2022, there are a few conditions to consider. You can matchmake with a friend, but there are restrictions – team game modes are a must, and free-for-all is off the table, a limitation that makes sense. Additionally, both players will need accounts with either PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass.

Split screen in Modern Warfare 3 serves two purposes: Local Multiplayer and Online Multiplayer. In Local Multiplayer, you and your friend can engage in a split-screen 1v1 or similar setups without online restrictions. On the other hand, Online Multiplayer requires both accounts to have online access through PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass/Gold.

Local Multiplayer Setup:

Launch Modern Warfare 3 and navigate to the ‘Multiplayer’ menu. Create a local game. Sign into a different account with a second controller and press X or A, depending on the controller version. Player 1 can set up the game with bots, choose the map, adjust settings, and customize the lobby. Hit start and enjoy the split-screen gaming experience!

Online Multiplayer Setup:

Sign into Modern Warfare 3 with an account linked to Game Pass or PS Plus. Sign into a second account with a different controller, also linked with Game Pass or PS Plus. Player 1 enters Multiplayer, and Player 2 hits X or A on their controller to join the lobby. Player 1 can now choose any game mode they desire.

Campaign Split Screen:

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 3 does not support split-screen in its campaign. This holds true for previous titles like Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. Considering this trend, it’s unlikely that Activision will introduce the feature without prior announcement.

While the campaign might not offer split-screen, many of us cherish memories of playing Call of Duty campaigns with friends. The franchise has a history of implementing split-screen, creating nostalgic moments of friends huddled on a couch, sharing a single TV, and enjoying games like Mike Myers or Free-For-All.

Modern Warfare 3 brings forth an exciting split-screen gaming experience for multiplayer modes, allowing players to join forces and compete against each other or against AI opponents. The Local Multiplayer and Online Multiplayer options provide flexibility, enabling gamers to choose the mode that suits their preferences. However, the absence of split-screen support in the campaign mode aligns with the franchise’s historical trajectory.