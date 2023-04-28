How To Play Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Early

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, set to release on April 28. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, and the game promises to deliver with an expanded storyline, new features like Meditation Chambers, and a fast travel system.

With the release date just around the corner, many gamers are wondering if they can get their hands on the game early through EA Play, the subscription service offered by Electronic Arts. EA Play often offers a 10-hour free trial to its subscribers, allowing them to try out a game before purchasing it. However, the question remains – can you play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor early with EA Play?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. As it currently stands, EA Play members will not be able to access the game early, as there is no 10-hour trial available. While EA Play Pro subscribers on PC will be able to access the game on the same day as its worldwide release, there will be no early access available for other subscribers.

Developer Respawn Entertainment took the same approach with Jedi: Fallen Order, choosing not to open up early access to reduce the risk of spoilers appearing online before the majority of players had picked up their copy. This decision may come as a disappointment to those hoping to start battling the Empire ahead of time, especially since other games like FIFA 23 and PGA Tour have offered early access trials in the past. However, those games are primarily online-focused, with no single-player campaign to spoil ahead of time.

Despite not being able to access the game early, EA Play subscribers won’t be completely left out. Anyone with an EA Play Pro subscription will be entitled to all of the pre-order bonus and deluxe edition content on offer, including cosmetics inspired by iconic Jedi. While the developers are yet to announce if the same will be true in the sequel, players can expect to be rewarded for having an EA Play account, even if the 10-hour trial won’t be available.

Star Wars #JediFallenOrder launches this week! #EAAccess members get 10% off the game. We've opted not to have early/timed access (Play First Trial), in part to reduce the risk of spoilers. Instead, EA Access members get these exclusive cosmetics!https://t.co/UQ1ZKzOvnh pic.twitter.com/tRV7rQjnQb — EA Play (@EAPlay) November 11, 2019

It’s worth noting that there is no other way to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor early, aside from receiving a review copy from EA or Respawn Entertainment. Even pre-ordering the game only offers cosmetics as a bonus, with no early access available. The game will officially launch at 12 a.m. EST on its April 28th release day, with players on the west coast able to start playing at 9 a.m. PT.

Some gamers have tried using the New Zealand trick to access games early in the past. Since New Zealand is ahead of many other regions in terms of time zones, some games have been known to release there first. However, in the case of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, EA has ensured that everyone plays at the same time, regardless of region. This means that even if you purchase the game in New Zealand or use a VPN to access the region, you will not be able to play the game ahead of its official release date.

In conclusion, if you’re an EA Play subscriber hoping to access Star Wars Jedi: Survivor early, you’re out of luck. The game will release worldwide on April 28th, with no early access trial available. However, subscribers to EA Play Pro will still receive all the pre-order bonus and deluxe edition content on offer. And while some gamers may try the New Zealand trick to access the game early, it won’t work for this highly anticipated release. So, if you want to experience the new expanded storyline, Meditation Chambers, and fast travel system, you’ll have to wait until the official release date. May the force be with you!

Comments

comments