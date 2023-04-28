How To Beat Intelion Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re a player of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you may be excited to know that a new Tera Raid Battle event is now live, featuring the debut of Inteleon. This Gen 8 Water-type Pokemon will be headlining 7-Star Tera Raids in both games, offering players the opportunity to expand their Pokedex and catch a unique Pokemon.

For those who are not familiar with Tera Raid Battles, these events bring new challenges to trainers who have already completed the three main paths in the game and are waiting for DLC content. If you’re interested in participating in the Inteleon Tera Raid Battle event, here’s everything you need to know, including dates, tips, and some of the best counters to use.

Inteleon Tera Raid Battle Dates

The Inteleon Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes place from April 28 at 12 AM BST / 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET to April 30 at 11:59 PM BST / 3:59 PM PT / 6:59 PM ET. Players have a second chance at this Raid between May 5 and May 7. The 7-Star Tera Raid Battle features Inteleon with the Mightiest Mark, which means that players can only catch one per save file. Keep in mind that this marks the debut of Inteleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, much like Decidueye in March and Typhlosion in April. This may mean that Inteleon could be featured in future events or become obtainable through other methods later on.

Inteleon’s Tera Type and Moveset

Inteleon has the Ice Tera Type in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid, which means that it is weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. On the other hand, it only resists other Ice-type moves. This information should come in handy when considering which Pokemon to use against Inteleon.

Regarding Inteleon’s moveset, it knows Blizzard (Ice), Snipe Shot (Water), Tearful Look (Normal), and Dark Pulse (Dark). Additionally, players should be ready to debuff Snowscape and beware of Mist, a move that protects Inteleon from Stat reductions. As with previous Tera Raid Battles, Inteleon has a powerful Ability to watch out for, which is Sniper. This Ability raises the power of critical-hit moves to 225% instead of the usual 150%. Therefore, debuffing Inteleon’s stats and weather changes will be crucial to succeed in this Tera Raid Battle.

Best Counters for Inteleon 7-Star Tera Raid

Considering Inteleon’s Tera Type and moveset, players should be really careful with Fire and Rock-type Pokemon, which will deal super-effective damage but also be vulnerable to Water-type attacks. Pure Steel types, on the other hand, might have an advantage since they can resist pretty much everything Inteleon can throw their way. Here are some of the best counters for this Tera Raid Battle:

Annihilape: Annihilape is a dual Ghost and Fighting-type Pokemon that works great in Tera Raid Battles. Use Screech in the first couple of turns to lower Inteleon’s Defense and then spam its signature move, Rage Fist. Each time Annihilape is hit, the power of Rage Fist will increase, which won’t reset if you faint. This means you can finish the Raid quickly.

Kingambit: Kingambit is a Steel-type Pokemon that also has a Dark typing. Its secondary Dark typing will add even more resistances, so you won’t have to worry about any of Inteleon’s moves. Use Swords Dance to take care of Inteleon’s Defense stats and then land a powerful Steel-type attack. Kingambit can also learn Leer, which will lower Inteleon’s Defense stats. Iron Hands: Iron Hands is a powerful dual Electric and Fighting-type Pokemon that can take Inteleon’s attacks fairly well. Boost its damage with Belly Drum and Electric Terrain, and either Close Combat or Drain Punch should take care of Inteleon in no time.

Other powerful counters for this Tera Raid Battle include Chi-Yu, Perrserker, Tinkaton, Gholdengo, Corviknight, Tauros, and Crabominable. Keep in mind that Tauros and Crabominable require a support team that boosts their damage and activates their Anger Point Ability.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to catch Inteleon in the 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you should use the best counters mentioned above and debuff Inteleon’s stats and weather changes to your advantage. With the right strategy and team, you should be able to catch Inteleon easily. Good luck, trainers!

Comments

comments