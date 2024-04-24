Since its debut, Pokémon GO has been a popular smartphone game, constantly adding new features and improvements. The Buddy Pokémon concept is one feature that gives the game a fun and engaging factor. Alongside you on your journeys, your Buddy Pokémon collects awards and offers you assistance in different ways. Here’s a thorough instruction on how to play with your Buddy Pokémon in 2024 so you can get the most out of your time with them.

KEYPOINT: Play together: In AR mode, tap your friend and caress them with your finger for a short while until you witness their joyful spins and jumps. Battle together: While your friend is with you on the map, take them on in a Trainer, Raid, Gym, or Team GO Rocket battle.

Selecting Your Companion Pokémon

Choosing the appropriate Pokémon to go with you is the first step towards fully utilising the Buddy Pokémon feature. When selecting, take into account the following factors:

Choose : Choose a Pokémon that you adore and would like to spend more time with as your favourite. Buddy Distance : Pick a Pokémon that fits with your objectives as some demand you to travel a certain distance in order to earn candy. Type edge : If you’re concentrating on fighting, think about deploying a Buddy Pokémon with a type edge against local opponents. Evolution : Befriending Pokémon that need a lot of candy to evolve can help them evolve faster. Rare Pokémon : Having a rare Pokémon as a friend can help you gather candy more quickly if you’re trying to evolve it.

Engaging with Your Pokémon Friend

It’s time to engage with your Buddy Pokémon after you’ve selected them:

Feeding Berries : To build up your friendship and gain hearts, you can feed berries to your Buddy Pokémon. To determine when your friend is hungry, pay attention to their mood. Playing Together : You can engage in a variety of activities with your Buddy Pokémon by using the Play function. To win hearts, select among tasks like duelling, catching, or shooting pictures. Taking Pictures : Take pictures of your buddy Pokémon in various settings and orientations. It’s enjoyable, but it also wins you hearts and treasured memories. Getting Hearts : To level up your friend more quickly, try to get as many hearts as you can every day. Every heart stands for a distinct activity, so mix things up to maximize your progress.

Advantages of Owning a Companion Pokémon

Having a Buddy Pokémon improves your Pokémon GO experience in a number of ways.

Candy Generation : To evolve and strengthen your Pokémon, you must collect sweets by strolling alongside your buddy Pokémon. Mood Boost : Keeping your buddy Pokémon content makes it more useful in combat and aids in your quest for more rewards. Special Interactions : Buddies have special interactions that include finding gifts, warning you when Pokémon are around, and giving you bonuses during events. Buddy Adventure Sync : This feature makes it simpler to level up your buddy and collect candies by allowing you to synchronise your steps with them even while the app is closed.

Making the Most of Your Buddy Experience

Use these pointers to make the most of your Buddy Pokémon:

Establish Goals : To keep yourself motivated, make specific goals for yourself, whether they are to level up your friend, collect sweets, or just enjoy the game. Daily Interactions : To keep your friendship strong and receive regular benefits, develop the habit of interacting with your Buddy Pokémon every day. Turn on Adventure Sync to earn candy passively while you go about your everyday business. Strategically Switch Buddies : Change your Buddy Pokémon according to your in-game objectives and demands at any given time. Make Use of Events : Make use of in-game occasions that provide incentives and prizes for interacting with your Buddy Pokémon.

You’ll improve your Pokémon GO experience and strengthen your friendship with your Buddy Pokémon by heeding these guidelines. Now take out your phone, select your Pokémon buddy, and let’s go on an adventure!