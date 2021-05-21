How to post multiple photos on Instagram

Instagram – an American photo and video sharing social networking service – is one of the most popular social media platforms for sharing different forms of media. Recently, several users noticed that they were not able to post multiple pictures on Instagram and the search result “Instagram not letting you post multiple pictures” began to trend heavily on the Internet.

On Twitter and other online discussion forums, users stated that after an Instagram update, they were unable to see the icon which would help them to select multiple pictures when posting. Many people stated that they noticed this difference after the recent Instagram update.

However, contrary to popular belief, the option to upload multiple photos on Instagram for a single post is still available to all the users, regardless of whether the device being used is an iOS or an Android. While the icon or toggle to choose several photos might not be available, there is another way to do this. All users have to do is press down the photo and hold down on the image or video that they want to choose. After this, they will see that the option to select multiple photos has appeared again. If not, the user at the very least will be able to choose multiple pictures and videos.

This option was available to users of Instagram even before the toggle or icon to choose multiple photos was there. The reason behind Instagram’s decision to remove the dedicated button for multiple photos is not clear as of yet. We still have to wait for an official statement from the social media giant about this issue.

If you want to clear the cache on Instagram on an Android device, use the following steps:

Open the Instagram mobile application on your device. Click on the profile icon, which can be found on the bottom right of your device’s screen. Click on the three horizontal bars. These are located on the top right corner of the screen. Following this, click on the option that reads ‘Settings’ on your Instagram personal profile. Then, tap on the ‘Security’ dialogue box. After this step, click on ‘Search History’. Click on ‘Clear All’.

If you wish to do the same with an iOS device, follow the steps provided below: