How To Pre Order Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 has opened up pre-orders for its three distinct editions, each offering unique bonuses and features. Warner Bros.’s NetherRealm Studios is set to release Mortal Kombat 1 as a direct sequel to Mortal Kombat 11 (2019), while also serving as a reboot for the franchise. The game will feature the Fire God Liu Kang resetting the main timeline after defeating Kronika. However, the peace achieved by Liu Kang will be short-lived, as the return of Shang Tsung threatens to challenge his reign as a deity.

Players who choose to pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 will have the opportunity to experience the full story through the game’s beta, scheduled for August. This early access period is available to those who pre-order the game on select platforms. Additionally, pre-ordering the game provides several benefits beyond beta access.

The three editions available for pre-order are the Standard Edition, Premium Edition, and Kollector’s Edition. The Standard Edition is the base version of the game, priced at $69.99 for physical and digital copies on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). While this edition does not offer any additional benefits, pre-order bonuses are included.

The Premium Edition, priced at $109.99, provides added bonuses compared to the Standard Edition. It includes the game itself and access to the Kombat Pack, which introduces new playable characters as the game evolves. At launch, players will receive a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage. Additionally, early access to six new playable heroes and five Kameo Fighters will be granted post-launch. Kameo Fighters are characters that assist the player’s main character during fights, although further details about this new system are yet to be revealed. Players who purchase the Premium Edition will also enjoy early access to the game starting on September 14, five days prior to the official release. Furthermore, they will receive 1,250 in-game currency known as Dragon Krystals, which can likely be used for cosmetic upgrades.

For die-hard fans and collectors, the Kollector’s Edition offers the most extensive package. This edition, available for $249.99, is exclusively physical and includes all the benefits of the Premium Edition. In addition to the game and early access, buyers will receive a 16.5-inch sculpture of Liu Kang designed by COARSE, an in-game Liu Kang skin, three art prints, and a steel case for the game’s disc. Furthermore, an extra 1,450 Dragon Krystals are included, bringing the total to 2,700 for Kollector’s Edition owners.

Regardless of the edition chosen, all Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders reward players with Shang Tsung as a playable character. Those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles will also gain exclusive access to the beta test, which will be held in August. It’s important to note that progress made during the beta will likely be reset before the official release.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 15 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam and Epic Games Store. Alongside the introduction of the Kameo Fighters mechanic, the game will feature a new story campaign that offers a fresh perspective on familiar characters. While some characters like Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Kung Lao, Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, Mileena, and Johnny Cage have been confirmed, there may be additional combatants introduced in the game. New game modes and fatalities are also expected, and pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 1 may provide players with the opportunity to be among the first to try out any new playable characters during the beta or early access period.

As the release date approaches, more details about Mortal Kombat 1’s story and gameplay features will likely be revealed. Players may anticipate learning more during the upcoming Summer Game Fest presentation hosted by Geoff Keighley on June 8, where gameplay demonstrations could also be showcased.

