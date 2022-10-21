How to promote a Twitter account: useful tips and tricks

Twitter is one of the most original social media platforms that exist today. It has a different system and rules of communication, however, it is one of the most user-friendly apps. Of course, it has options for improving your position in rating on the platform. For example, to improve the results for voting on Twitter in your favor and increase the activity of the organic audience, you can buy Twitter poll votes on trustworthy sites that provide such services. And work on getting better organic results all the time too. Here are collected effective tips and tricks that can enhance your growth on Twitter.

Forget What You Know About Growing Blogs On Other Social Media

Even if you have a working plan for your Instagram or YouTube – it won’t be effective for Twitter, because this platform is really different at the algorithmic level. For successful progress on Twitter, you must develop a new plan and act according to the “rules of this playground”. Twitter has different laws of popularity, and here being pretty and drinking your morning coffee with a croissant will not become a topic for stories.

On this network, wit and smartness are in priority to users, because here people seek value and opinions rather than pleasant visual content. That’s why here you will find discussion of recent world news faster than anything.

Focus On Important Things

Your Twitter account will become successful only in one case – you bring up valuable information and produce original opinions. Whatever the theme is, only start it if you really have something worth discussing and talking about. Try to look at things from a new perspective and you will achieve attention. Of course, critical content is popular everywhere, and on Twitter too, but it is not effective in the long-term, and constantly producing only critical thoughts can ruin your mental health, so be careful with taking this path. Criticism and questioning things do attract attention though, so you still can use that as a topic starter.

Socialize

Communication on Twitter is the basis of your popularity. By retweeting and replying to other people on this platform you are growing your blog as well. How else can you redirect users to your profile, if you don’t expose your talents through interacting with others?

Luckily, on Twitter, it is extremely easy to make yourself noticed – simply begin actively participating in the process of communication. It happens on Twitter every second, so simply find the topic that can help you to show off and dive into replies.

Once there was a popular thing on Twitter that is called “engagement groups” – people who wanted to gain some popularity were helping each other to grow, creating activity on each other’s profiles. Nowadays, such a way of increasing your stats is not recommended, since it doesn’t have a long-lasting effect.

Pick Fights

Polarized opinions often clash on Twitter, and such fights can be a good source of followers and engagement. Pick an opponent wisely, though. Don’t start it unless you have something valuable and you are sure of it. Use the discussions as a place to expose what you think and find like-minded folks. The chances to attract more followers to your account are higher if you are keeping the fight on a high level, without unnecessary hate and senseless trolling.

Have Patience

To make your Twitter account popular, you have to understand that it takes time and effort. Most SMM practices that work well for other platforms, can fail here. Twitter requires a lot of online presence, so you really have to invest your time here. Simple and effortless growth on this social platform is possible only if you already are a celebrity. In all other cases, you just have to work and spend your time effectively on the platform. Learn from your progress and improve your productivity step by step. This way you will create something that other people can appreciate and react to, bringing you popularity and growth.

Sprinkle It With The Humor

Humor is one of the most effective weapons in the arsenal of a blogger on Twitter. There is always space for a good joke or meme. In fact, many memes that are popular today were born on Twitter. Also, adding memes to your instruments is great for increasing your tweet attractiveness – despite it not being a visual-based platform, pictures and videos are a nice addition to your post for getting more attention and reactions.

Avoid harsh themes that can trigger society, though. The modern trend for all social media networks is tolerance and respect, so primitive racist or sexist jokes are better to be eliminated if there is no specific context for using them.

Irony and sarcasm are highly respected on Twitter, but these genres of humor require high mastery to be properly perceived by the audience, so you should practice on the topics that you know best, analyzing the reaction of the audience.

Be Present On The Platform

This point has been mentioned multiple times in this article, but it is almost impossible to stress its importance enough. First of all, being constantly tuned in on Twitter means that you know the latest hot topics and trends, thus you can use those for your growth. Every day the community produces a new engagement hook, Ned you must be there to catch it and throw it to your audience for the best engagement and activity. Missing it means you lost a chance to grow.

Secondly, you need to keep your hand on the pulse of your audience. Follow your most active followers to see what else they are doing on the platform, which bloggers they prefer reading and how they reply and like other posts. Knowing this information helps you to adjust your content accordingly, making it more useful and attractive for your target group.

Enter The Community

Competition on Twitter is high, but mostly all bloggers from similar niches tend to collaborate, creating a community with its own microclimate. Internal memes, jokes, and trends rarely spread outside, so you should try to squeeze into such a community, understand its values, principles, and trends, and begin your way up to the top of the rating. Mostly, your competitors will act friendly, until you become aggressive or too greedy for followers. Discrediting other bloggers in order to redirect users to your account as more interesting, useful, or entertaining is a bad idea, for you risk being reported and banished from the community.

Conclusion

Twitter is an original and engaging social platform that takes time to understand. But things that are vital for growth here are not too different from the other networks – providing original and valuable content along with charming personalities.