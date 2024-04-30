Whether storing a classic car through harsh winters or garaging a collector vehicle between sporadic summertime shows, keeping automobiles protected over long dormant durations requires proactive precautions. For instance, connect trickle chargers maintaining battery life or utilize weatherproof coverings shielding paint finishes from elemental exposures degrading exterior appearances gradually over seasons of disuse. We’ll cover key maintenance steps preserving integrity when vehicles sit stored securely sine die.

Assess The Security of Prospective Facilities

When selecting long-term automotive storage sites like NSA Storage convenient securing cherished vehicles out-of-service, consider crucial criteria like gated perimeter access protocols, individual unit locking mechanisms thwarting tampering, specialized surveillance deterring casual theft attempts, and lighting levels adequately monitoring cars at night recommends warehouse manager Keith Tan.

He suggests asking representatives to “demonstrate historical site vigilance through recent security enhancements made plus a lack of prior breach incidents reported affecting existing antique car collectors previously warehoused over multiple years.” Choose locations aligned to car values reasonably.

Methodically Detail and Photograph Prior

Document original vehicle conditions thoroughly before storage including:

Detailing paint, chrome, rubber, and glass pieces assessing flaws

Annotating existing wear on interior upholstery and controls

Recording odometer and system diagnostic readings for references

Imaging engine bay, undercarriage, and hard-to-view areas

Checking fluid levels, tire air pressure and battery charger connections

Verify pristine states officially before assuming stasis endures years undisrupted without verification processes upholding integrity.

Implement Protective Storage Coverings

Shielding isolated classic vehicles from fluctuating climate or critter exposures over months of inactivity warrants weatherproof coverings ideal for vehicle storage, unlike household furniture blankets trapping moisture against paint warns longtime collector Doug Nash: “I learned hard lessons trying preserving mint finishes using improvised cheap fabrics thinking all coverage better than open air exposure to elements before discovering only breathable vehicle-specific materials ventilate properly across seasons.”

He reports “unusually extreme hot/cold/wet conditions degrade classics differently than daily drivers expecting average weathering” so don’t expect household coverings suffice extended auto storage needs maximizing preservation through unpredictable external threats neither realizing long term initially.” Invest protecting irreplaceable assets properly right from the start. Don’t undermine durability unnecessarily testing fate.

Maintain Optimal Battery Life

Retain reliable engine starting capacity using either:

Trickle chargers attached continuously offsetting natural discharge

Battery disconnect switches severing drainage if foregoing chargers

Routine recharging sessions around six month milestones preventing failures

Battery removals storing them temperature controlled indoors

Don't strand cars helpless through power lossesRisking deteriorating engine components and electronic faults cascading from attempted jump starts later. Prioritize continual core electrical integrity.

Flush and Fill Fluid Reservoirs

When vehicles sit stored over seasons, fuels and lubricants gradually accumulate condensation contamination while seals dry out cracking needing proactive fluid exchanges explains mechanics writer Martin Coleman who contributes technical guidance on sites educating how-to tutorials boosting consumer awareness regarding specialized automotive maintenance advised through changing ownership durations.

He references storage procedures “changing engine oil, coolant, brake fluid and transmission hydraulic oils after initial cleaning regimens prevent corroded accumulation damage from fluid property degradation over time unlike vehicles driven reasonably monthly.”

Luckily local mechanics conveniently perform storage preparation fluid flushes and fills if DIY efforts feel unapproachable initially. Everyone overlooks first-time niche details; don’t let the hazards of hesitating hamper your hard-won investment unnecessarily.

Stat Box:

Average Classic Car Value Increase Over 5 Years If Protected:

European Models: 49% American Classics: 32%

Japanese Vintage: 25%

Care protects automotive legacies!

Keep Your Vehicle Protected

Responsibly storing cherished automobiles through deliberate preventative steps securing facilities, documenting conditions, utilizing protective gear and maintaining operations preserves integrity and value over extensive dormancy durations.