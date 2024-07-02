Players are still enthralled by First Descendant’s unique blend of strategic combat, vast environments, and intricate character growth systems. If players want to access advanced powers and maximise the potential of their characters, mastery rating is an essential component. The new features and changes included in the 2024 update have an impact on how well players may advance their mastery levels. In The First Descendant, your available weapon module, descendant module, equipment, and storage slots are determined by your mastery level. Merely engaging in the game, eliminating adversaries, and finishing objectives grants you Mastery experience. When you level up without socketed modules or when you finish a quest for the first time, you’ll receive mastery experience. A thorough guide to managing these changes and maximising the advancement of your mastery level is provided in this article.

KEYPOINT: Whenever you receive a notification of a new level, it’s a good idea to level up your Mastery right away because you’ll gain extra capacity cost, which will significantly boost the potency of your skills and weapons.

Comprehending Expertise in First-Descended

In First Descendant, mastery denotes your general skill and familiarity with the game’s several facets. It includes how well you do on various missions, how you use various tools and weapons, and how well you finish particular in-game tasks. Increased mastery levels open up more features, equipment, and powers, offering significant advantages in both PvE and PvP scenarios.

Major Modifications for the 2024 Update

The mastery rating system has seen several significant changes as a result of the 2024 update:

Rebalanced experience points (XP) are now needed to level up mastery in the revised XP system. The progression curve will feel more seamless to players, particularly at the mid-to-high mastery levels.

New Tasks and Objectives : New tasks and objectives have been added, providing fresh chances to gain mastery experience points.

Increased benefits : Completing some extremely challenging tasks and missions now yields more benefits, such as rare equipment and increases in mastery experience points.

Daily and Weekly Goals : Regular methods to gain more mastery experience points are offered by new daily and weekly goals.

Methods to Rank Up Side Quests

Complete Story Missions in Mastery:

Make it your goal to finish every story task and side quest that is offered. These offer a substantial quantity of mastery experience points and frequently have great incentives that can help you advance.

Keep an eye on the missions’ degree of difficulty. As your character develops, set oneself the goal of finishing increasingly tougher missions since they award more experience points.

Take Part in Weekly and Daily Goals:

Develop the habit of completing your weekly and daily goals. These assignments are made to be completed in a constrained amount of time and offer reliable mastery experience points.

To maximise efficiency, prioritise goals that correspond with your ongoing missions or operations.

Take Part in Extensive Difficulty Content:

Take part in dungeons, raids, and missions that are quite challenging. These drop strong and rare gear in addition to offering a lot of experience points.

To tackle the most difficult topic, form or join a talented group; in these situations, collaboration is typically critical to success.

Optimise the Use of Weapons and Abilities:

Vary how you use your weapons and abilities. Players that show mastery over a variety of tools and abilities are rewarded throughout the game.

Try out different loadout combinations to see which ones perform the best for different mission types and opponent situations.

Full Challenges and Accomplishments:

Check the accomplishments and challenges tab frequently. Finishing these can grant large spikes in mastery experience points.

Pay attention to tasks that you can almost finish or that fit in with your present gaming habits.

Make Use of Mastery XP Boosters:

When mastery XP bonuses are offered, take advantage of them. These may be obtained through in-game purchases, daily login bonuses, or event awards.

To maximise your XP gains, schedule your play sessions to match with active bonuses.

Take Part in PvP Conflicts:

Engage in PvP combat to gain mastery experience points. Even though PvE content is frequently the main focus, PvP is a useful way to get extra experience points and improve your fighting abilities.

Develop your PvP tactics over time to increase your effectiveness and win bigger rewards.

Join a Guild or Clan That Is Active:

To get access to extra missions, group activities, and player help from more seasoned players, join an active clan or guild.

Engage in clan activities and tasks; they frequently offer special benefits and additional experience points.

In summary

A balanced strategy combining effective mission completion, varied gameplay, and clever use of in-game mechanisms is needed to level up mastery in First Descendant. By utilising the tactics described in this manual and remaining current with the latest game updates, players can optimize their mastery progression and unlock the full potential of their characters. The 2024 update has made the path to higher mastery ranks more accessible and rewarding, making it an exciting time for both new and veteran players to dive into the game.