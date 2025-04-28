Are you playing Oblivion and want to recharge your enchanted items? Here is the guide that you’ve been looking for. In this guide, we shall discuss how one can recharge their enchanted items and what exactly do these items do. We will also cover how these items are different from any other thing within the game. Let us begin to learn for ourselves.

What are the enchanted weapons in Oblivion?

The enchanted weapons are only different from the normal weapons in terms of charging. They have a charge which gets exhausted in a while, and you have to recharge them again. Even when you look at them, they won’t look so different in the game, often giving the illusion of being the same as non-enchanted ones, but the meter and charge around them tell differently.

How to recharge weapons in Oblivion?

If you want to recharge your weapons in Oblivion, then these are the options that you can follow –

Soul Gems: This is the most common and generally opted way, and you too can use it.

To use them, filled soul gems are needed in your inventory. For this to begin, select a filled soul gem in your inventory. Choose the enchanted weapon you want to recharge. Now select the “Recharge” option. The amount of charge restored depends on the size and quality of the soul within the gem, out of which Petty restores the least, and Grand restores the most. The soul gem is consumed in the process unless you are using Azura’s Star, which is the special case here.

Varla Stones: These are rare Ayleid artefacts found in certain ruins. You can rummage through the ruins to have a chance of getting them there. Activating a Varla Stone in your inventory will fully recharge all enchanted items you are carrying. They are non-respawning and relatively rare, so it’s best to save them for when you have multiple enchanted items that need recharging.

Pay for Recharge Services: NPCs in Mages Guild Halls and the Arcane University offer weapon recharging services which you can find easily. For this, talk to the NPC and select the “Recharge Weapon” service. They will charge you a fee, which is usually 1 gold per charge point. However, make sure of it before you move.

How can I get soul gems?

You need to cast the “Soul Trap” spell on a creature before killing it. If successful, its soul will be trapped in an empty soul gem in your inventory that is large enough to hold it. Filled soul gems can sometimes be found as random loot. Some merchants, particularly those in Mages Guilds or general goods stores, sell filled soul gems, though they can be expensive and have limited stock. Therefore, go as per your convenience.

Can one have infinite recharging in Oblivion?

Yes, it is possible. But you need to have Azura’s star for that. This is a unique Daedric artefact that acts as a reusable Grand Soul Gem. Completing Azura’s Daedric quest will land you with it. It’s highly recommended to obtain this as it allows for infinite recharging.

Now that you know how recharging enchanted items and weapons works, you can do that yourself as well!