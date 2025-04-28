Huawei Technologies is taking giant strides in the semiconductor market with its new Ascend 910D chip, which could put the Chinese tech giant in a position to challenge Nvidia’s dominance of AI processing.

A number of Chinese technology firms will start testing the new processor as early as late May, with Huawei looking to surpass Nvidia’s top-of-line H100 chip.

The action is in response to rising tensions between China and the United States over technology access. The U.S. government has in past years imposed tight export controls on leading-edge Nvidia AI chips, including the H100 and newer B200 models.

The controls have in effect locked out Chinese companies from purchasing the high-end processors, part of U.S. efforts to stem China’s advancements in technologies of possible military application.

Despite these significant challenges, Huawei has been remarkably resilient and innovative. Their success with the Ascend processor series is evidence of China’s determination to become self-reliant in semiconductor technology and reduce dependence on Western suppliers.

Huawei’s Ascend 910D Aims to Challenge Nvidia’s AI Dominance

The Ascend 910D is the most ambitious AI chip effort yet from Huawei. The company reportedly is confident that the chip not only would be competitive with Nvidia’s H100 but even outperform it in some of the most important AI workloads, most significantly in the most important area of model training – the computationally demanding approach employed to develop sophisticated AI systems.

Huawei has already reached out to several Chinese tech companies to put the Ascend 910D’s capabilities to the test. Although the chip is in the early stages and will be subject to rigorous testing before it goes on sale in greater numbers, early samples will be available with partners by the end of May.

Meanwhile, Huawei is not waiting for the 910D to assert its presence. The firm will begin mass shipping its Ascend 910C chip to Chinese customers as early as next month.

Under Sanctions, Huawei’s Ascend 910C Emerges as a Potent AI Alternative

The 910C is a major improvement over the Ascend architecture and is said to be able to match Nvidia’s H100 performance. Although recent benchmarking shows it can support around 60% of the H100’s performance in certain AI inference applications.

Market watchers point out that the 910C’s timing is especially beneficial to Chinese AI firms. They have all been working hard to find domestic substitutes for Nvidia processors as U.S. export restrictions have become tighter.

Even absent the restrictions, the Ascend 910C would offer Chinese purchasers a precious alternative source, enabling them to minimize supply chain risk and enhance technological independence.

Huawei and other Chinese tech firms have been trying to keep pace with Nvidia’s dominance in top-of-the-line AI chips, particularly for training massive AI models, for years.

The U.S. sanctions have further complicated the matter by restricting access to leading chip manufacturing tools and design software, compelling Chinese firms to make do on a tight budget with whatever resources were available.

But Huawei’s success with the Ascend series shows China’s semiconductor industry’s growing capability. That the firm is able to design competitive AI processors under the intense sanctions is a surprise to analysts and proves changing dynamics in the global tech environment.

The release of Huawei’s newest AI chips can have a significant impact on the Chinese and global semiconductor markets. For Chinese AI businesses, the chips provide a long-sought indigenous alternative to Nvidia technology, potentially inducing the development of indigenous AI technologies.

For Nvidia, Huawei’s innovation represents a significant new entrant in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets. While the Ascend 910D is still in its nascent stages and will need to undergo rigorous validation before it can be commercially deployed, its creation represents a watershed moment in the superpower technological race.

With Huawei pushing ahead with its AI chip plans, the semiconductor world will be watching with bated breath if the Chinese behemoth can manage to turn Nvidia’s current technological dominance on its head.