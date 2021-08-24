How to reconnect a Fire Stick remote

Amazon sells the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is a streaming video player. The Fire TV stick, which costs around $40 and is similar to the Roku Streaming Stick in many aspects, is Amazon’s entry-level streaming video player. The Amazon Fire TV Stick looks like an enormous USB flash drive and connects to a TV’s HDMI video input.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick transforms a normal television into a smart television. However, if your remote isn’t working, it won’t be as clever. Once you’ve set up your Fire TV Stick, your remote should link with it right out of the box. However, your remote may lose connectivity from time to time. Here are a few options for manually pairing your Fire TV Stick remote, as well as how to utilise your smartphone as a remote.

To immediately pair an Amazon Fire TV Stick remote, press and hold the home button for 10 seconds, or until the light on the top of the remote begins to flash rapidly. When your remote is paired, you’ll receive an on-screen notification or the light on your remote will flash blue three times.

If it doesn’t work, try resetting your remote as described below:

Unplug your Fire TV device from the power source for 60 seconds to reset the remote. Then, for 12 seconds, hit the left, menu, and back buttons on your remote. After that, remove the batteries and wait 60 seconds before plugging in your Fire TV device. Finally, hit the home button after inserting your batteries.

For 60 seconds, unplug your Fire Stick from the power source.

Then, for 12 seconds, press and hold the left, menu, and back buttons on your remote. The left directional button is located on the left side of your remote’s ring, the menu button features three horizontal lines, and the back button seems to have a rounded sign pointing left.

Remove the batteries from your remote after waiting five seconds. If you have a spare set of batteries, now is the time to swap them out.

Then wait 60 seconds after plugging your Fire Stick back into the power outlet.

After that, put the batteries in your remote control.

Finally, on your remote, press the home button. Whenever you reset your Fire TV device, Amazon suggests that you stand at least 10 feet away from it.

It may take a few moments for your remote to connect to your Fire TV. If it doesn’t pair after a few minutes, try pressing and holding the home button for 10 seconds.