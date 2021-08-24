How to change folder icon on Mac

File storage, as well as the methods you employ to keep them organised, are critical. While the most essential step is properly identifying files so that you can quickly discover what you need, a more visual method to immediately recognise what you need may also help you be more productive. Changing the folder symbol to a graphic, for example, makes it easy to find what you’re looking for quickly.

Another option is to change the colour of these folders. Folder icons assist distinguish the contents of a folder, while a distinct colour can help categorise the folder by type: music, movies, photographs, and so on.

And, if you ever feel like you’ve gone too far or want to alter up your categorization system, you can easily go back to the original symbol by pressing Command + X instead of Command + V, as seen below.

To change the folder icon –

Right-click the folder you want to modify the icon for.

Click Get Info from the option that appears.

Select the folder icon in the top-left corner of the Info dialogue box.

If the new icon you discovered has a.icn extension, drag it to the folder icon you want to use.

If the icon’s extension is.png or.jpg, double-click it to open it in Preview.

To pick the icon, click or press Command + A.

In the Preview menu bar, select Edit.

Select Copy from the Edit menu.

Press Command +V to paste the new icon into the folder Info box after selecting the folder icon in step 3 above.

To change the colour –