Wyze cameras are becoming more and more well-liked due to their low cost and abundance of features. They might, however, experience connectivity problems, just like any other technological gadget. It’s not a difficult task to reconnect your Wyze camera to WIFI if you find yourself in that situation. We’ll lead you through each step in this tutorial to make sure your reconnection goes well.

Verify Your WIFI Connection

It’s important to make sure your WIFI network is operating correctly before modifying any Wyze camera settings. To rule out any general connectivity issues, check other devices that are linked to the same network.

Restart Your Wyze Camera’s Power

Turn Off the Power : Unplug the Wyze camera from the electrical outlet. Make sure you use the power button to switch off the Wyze Cam Pan if that’s the case. Hold on : Let the camera be unplugged for a minimum of ten seconds. This guarantees a full power cycle. Power on : Switch on the Wyze Cam Pan or re-plug the Wyze camera into the power supply. Hold off until the status light stabilises and the camera initialises.

Connect the Camera to Your Phone

Launch the Wyze app : Open the Wyze app on your tablet or smartphone. Sign in : Enter your credentials to access your Wyze account. Include a Device : To add a new device, tap the ‘+’ icon located in the upper-left corner of the application. Choose a Device Type : Select the relevant Wyze camera model from the inventory. Press the Setup Button : To activate Wyze Cam v2 and Wyze Cam Pan, press and hold the camera’s setup button until a voice prompt sounds.

Modify Your WIFI Settings

Scan for Networks : You will be prompted to join to your WIFI network by the Wyze app. Make your choice from the list of WIFI networks. Put in your WIFI password here : Enter your network’s WIFI password correctly. Hold on to Connection : Give the Wyze camera time to connect to the WIFI. Once connected, the status light ought to become a solid blue colour.

Troubleshooting Advice

: To guarantee a stronger signal in the event that the connection is lost, move the Wyze camera closer to the WIFI router. Verify your WIFI credentials : Verify again that the WIFI credentials, including the password, are correct.

: Verify again that the WIFI credentials, including the password, are correct. Reset the WIFI configuration : Try resetting the WIFI settings on the Wyze camera and starting the setup again if the problems continue.

In conclusion, you shouldn’t find it difficult to reconnect your Wyze camera to WIFI. These comprehensive instructions and troubleshooting hints will help you quickly and successfully establish the connection again. Keep in mind to maintain a steady WIFI network and make sure the camera is positioned appropriately for maximum signal strength. You can quickly get your Wyze camera back online and monitoring your area with these efforts.