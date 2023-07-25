How to record a phone call on iphone

In this blog, I’m going to tell you how to record phone calls on an iPhone in just one step and for free, and we’ll do that right now. Before we begin, a quick disclaimer: you’ll want to be sure to check your local and state laws before you attempt to record any phone calls. There are many reasons you would want to record a phone call in the first place, whether you’re a journalist, a writer, a podcaster, or a content creator. In fact, small business owners and solar entrepreneurs could use this tip to record phone calls to improve customer service performance monitoring for training purposes and to facilitate more informed decisions based on the recordings of their customers. Now, there’s a slew of other blogs discussing how to record calls through a bunch of clunky methods, often involving merging calls with other apps, and so what I’m about to do.

there’s a slew of other blogs discussing how to record calls through a bunch of clunky methods, often involving merging calls with other apps but here It is all done inside one app for free, which ultimately means no ads, no subscriptions, and no hidden fees. In fact, there is no limit to the amount of call recording you can do within this app, and it works for both incoming and outgoing calls alike. The app we’re going to discuss is called Rev Call Recorder. Now I’m going to walk you through how to set up the app to ensure it’s working properly. After downloading and installing the app on your phone, you’ll need to first verify your phone number here, so go ahead and type in your number, and it will send you a text message with a code you can then enter back into the app itself to verify your account. You can then elect to receive notifications from this app if you’d like.

To begin, you’ll simply click on the phone icon right here and then type in a phone number, or you can pull a number from your contacts. Next, you’ll be prompted to call the red recorder line to initiate the recording and connect your call. During the call, you will hear a prompt announcing that this call is being recorded, just like this one. After you hear that, you’ll go ahead and conduct your call as necessary. After you complete your call, you’ll see a notification stating that you own the calls, and you’ll also have the ability to download these call recordings to your device. Click on it to reveal your recordings dashboard. some of which allow you to play back the recording and to rewind or fast forward through the call in 15-second increments. Now there are some other options. Right here, by clicking on these dots down here, you’ll be able to rename the file trim to edit the start and stop points of the recording or just delete it. Overall, you have complete control of your recordings, and unless you want your recordings transcribed, you’ll never pay a dime for utilizing this app.

Hurray! Bravo! You are finished with the tutorial on how to record a phone call on the iPhone. We have given you the easiest way possible to do so.

