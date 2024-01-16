SD cards are widely used in an array of electronics including computers, digital cameras, and mobile phones to store videos and other files. However, things can go wrong and you accidentally delete your precious videos either deliberately or accidentally. Perhaps you want to recover these videos but you are stuck and panicked. It is worth knowing that many people have been in this mayhem and have successfully recovered their deleted videos on SD cards. Do you want to know how? This article gives you a comprehensive guide on how to seamlessly recover deleted videos from an SD card.

Can You Recover Deleted Videos From SD Card on Your Own?

Recovering deleted videos from SD cards is not always a walk in the park. SD cards are digital storage locations and you cannot easily restore deleted videos the way you do it on your computer from the recycle bin. Furthermore, there are many ways and formats these videos are stored on the SD cards and this brings another level of complications.

Nevertheless, with proper video recovery software, you can seamlessly scan and retrieve deleted videos without draining your financial muscle. The good thing is that most of these video recovery tools are easy to use and you don’t need to hire an expert to get the job done. You can do it even if you are an amateur by following the simple on-screen instructions. In general, the only way you can recover deleted videos from an SD card on your own is to use a quality SD card video recovery tool.

How To Find a Quality SD Card Video Recovery Tool

Finding a quality SD card video recovery tool can prove daunting especially if you are a newbie. You might spend the whole day on the internet navigating between sites without success. Furthermore, juggling between features, pricing, compatibility, and ease of use can prove a mountain to climb. Fortunately, you don’t need to drop a sweat. With Wondershare Recoverit, you have a perfect SD card video recovery tool for your needs.

Wondershare Recoverit is a powerful video recovery tool designed to transform how you recover deleted videos from your SD card. With specially developed data collection algorithms and technologies for video recovery, the enhanced functionalities of Recoverit let you do more and recover video data that other solutions can’t recognize, optimize, or extract. Unlike other data recovery tools, Wondershare Recoverit searches and recovers inconsistent video fragments with enhanced video quality. No wonder it is trusted by millions of people globally.

The beauty of this tool is that it is easy to use and convenient for every data recovery needs. Thanks to the amazing collection of cutting-edge video recovery features. Furthermore, it boosts excellent data recovery rates and you have every reason to bank on it. Whether you are using Mac, Windows, Android, Linux, or IOs, Wondershare Recoverit is here for you.

Features of Wondershare Recoverit

As aforementioned, Wondershare Recoverit is a standout SD card video recovery tool owing to an array of features. Some of these powerful features of Wondershare Recoverit include:

It supports data recovery from more than 2000 different storage devices including SD cards.

This tool supports data recovery from more than 500 real-life data loss scenarios such as deletion, formatting, and malware attacks.

It provides enhanced photo and video recovery capabilities that let you recover lost, deleted, or deeply hidden videos.

It allows you to recover videos of different resolutions including 4K, Ultra HD, and 8K.

It supports recovery of videos of different formats including those from popular drives like digital cameras.

It supports NAS data recovery which lets you remotely recover deleted videos/data from corrupted/failed NAS.

With this tool, you can create a bootable USB drive to access your crashed computer and recover data.

Wondershare Recoverit allows users to recover surveillance and car camera videos.

It supports Ext4 file systems and hence users can recover Linux data files with ease.

How To Recover Deleted Videos From SD Card on Windows/Mac

The following steps show how to recover deleted videos from an SD Card on Windows using Wondershare Recoverit.

Step 1. To begin with, go to Wondershare Recoverit and select a suitable package. Once selected, download and install Wondershare Recoverit on your computer. Launch it on your device and connect the SD card you want to recover deleted videos. Make sure the SD card is recognized and detected by the computer.

Step 2. Once connected and detected, go to the Wondershare Recoverit interface and select the “Hard Drives and Locations” tab. Scroll down the various media storage locations and select your SD card. Click the “Start” button to proceed.

Step 3. Wondershare Recoverit will automatically begin an all-around deep scan for the deleted videos on your SD card. In a few minutes, should see the list of files retrieved on the screen. Scroll down and choose the video files you want to recover. You can also preview the files to confirm whether they are the videos you want to recover.

Step 4. Once you are satisfied, click the “Recover” button and select a destination folder on your computer. The recovery process is immediately initiated and you can find. When the recovery process is completed, check your recovered SD videos in the destination folder you provided.

Other SD Card Video Recovery Options

While Wondershare Recoverit is the best bet in recovering deleted videos from an SD card, you can also try other options and see whether they can give you the desired results. However, these methods might not work for you but could be worth trying depending on your situation and preferences. Some of these methods include:

Option 1. Contact a Data Recovery Service

If your card is severely damaged, consider contacting a data recovery specialist. Perhaps you mechanically damaged your card or soaked it in the water or so. Here, the success rate will largely depend on the level of damage to the SD card.

Option 2. Update our Drivers

Sometimes, you might be struggling to retrieve your SD card videos because of your outdated computer drivers. Try updating or reinstalling your drivers to address software issues for easier video retrieval on your SD card. However, you should know that this process does not retrieve your lost videos but rather fixes any software issues for effective recovery.

Option 3. Recover from Backup

If you backed up your SD card videos on another storage media say cloud media, you can fetch them and recover them to your device. Simply go to the backup source, find the target SD videos, and download them to your device. If you didn’t back your SD card videos before deletion, then this method will not help you.

Tips to Keep Your SD Card Data Safe

The saying prevention is better than cure never gets old and is also important in this context. It is better to keep your SD card data safe if possible to avoid the struggles of retrieving them. Some of the common practical ways to keep your SD card data safe include:

Install an antivirus on your devices to avoid losing SD card data through malware attacks.

Handle your SD cards with care and don’t expose them to water, dust, or other harsh conditions.

Use protective cases to prevent particles from entering your SD card.

Back up your SD card data so that you can retrieve them if anything wrong happens to your SD card.

Change the card if you see some signs of wear and tear or performance changes.

Avoid using the full capacity of your SD card.

Always use high-quality SD card readers.

Encrypt your SD card to avoid unauthorized access.

Conclusion

Recovering deleted videos from SD cards is not a rocket science task. With the right SD card video recovery tool, your work becomes easier than ever. Find a tool that suits your needs without breaking the bank. Fortunately, Wondershare Recoverit fits the bill. Download Wondershare Recoverit and take the way you recover deleted videos from your SD card to another level.