Players can enjoy a deep and captivating Dungeons & Dragons experience in the renowned Forgotten Realms universe with Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3. A fiery tiefling with a distinct set of abilities and an engaging backstory, Minthara is one of the fascinating characters you can recruit in the game. Become a member of the evil Absolute cult by making difficult decisions in order to recruit Minthara.

The complete range of choice that players have in Baldur’s Gate 3- as well as the ramifications of each decision they make- is among the game’s most intriguing features. It can take some work to create the party of your dreams, and Minthara is one of the most sought-after- yet difficult to get- party guests. Until the Patch 5 update, you had to either play the game wholly as Chaotic Evil to win her over, or you had to navigate a complicated web of Polymorph powers.

Thank goodness, Minthara may now be found and recruited much more easily without causing complete destruction. This is the whole walkthrough for getting Minthara to become an ally in BG3, including with her location and roll recommendations for a Good/Neutral run.

Comprehending Minthara’s History

A tiefling, Minthara is a prominent figure in the Absolute’s cult. In the game, The Absolute is a shadowy and evil force that allying with Minthara will lead you towards. It’s crucial to remember that Minthara’s recruitment will have an impact on the story as a whole and might change how the characters interact with one another.

How to Hire Minthara

Enter the Goblin Camp : You must enter the Goblin Camp in order to begin the quest to find Minthara. You will come upon the camp as you explore the area; it is situated in the southeast corner of the map. Approach the Cultists : There is a group of cultists that worship the Absolute within the Goblin Camp. Talk to them and make sure you indicate that you would like to support their cause. Doing so will start the Minthara questline. Convince the Cultists : You must select dialogue options that support the cultists’ ideas when having a chat with them. Be a supporter of the Absolute and show that you are eager to help forward their mission. This will open the door to other conversations with Minthara. Talk to Minthara : She will be your point of contact when you’ve won the cultists’ favour. Talk to her when you get close to her. Use caution when responding, as the wrong choices could incite animosity. Finish the Assigned Assignments : In order to demonstrate your cult commitment, Mindhara will assign you assignments. These assignments usually entail navigating hostile environments or breaking into specific areas. If you can successfully finish these assignments, your relationship with Minthara will grow. Proceed Cautiously : Exercise caution in all of your dealings with Minthara and the cultists. Conversational decisions can affect the result, and certain actions can have unchangeable effects. Complete the Recruitment : Minthara might make an offer to join forces if you have proven your loyalty to the cult. If she accepts the invitation, she’ll be an easy recruit for your group.

In summary

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Minthara recruitment is a distinct and ethically nuanced experience that expands the storyline. Be ready for the effects of your decisions and how they could affect your character and the people around you as you explore the realm of the Absolute’s cult. As you welcome Minthara into your group, investigate the darker aspects of the narrative and solve the mysteries that lie within the Goblin Camp.