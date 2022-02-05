How to redeem codes in Genshin

The Genshin Impact 2.5 version will be available on February 16th. This was announced by the developers during today’s special programme, which was live-streamed on Twitch. There are no major changes in the upcoming update. Players will encounter new enemies as well as a seasonal event known as “Three Realms Gateway Offering.”

The most recent version also includes a new five-star character, who has already sparked quite a stir on Twitter. As usual, the Genshin Impact special programme included redeemable codes for free Primogems. Continue reading to learn more.

It will introduce an Enkanomiya-inspired area that is haunted by an unknown darkness. The game will include a special item called the Bokuso Box, which will aid in resisting the corrosive darkness, gaining new abilities, and defeating certain monsters. The event promises to provide plentiful rewards, such as Primogems and the new 4-star catalyst weapon, Oathsworn Eye.

Players will face new enemies in Inazuma, including Standard Bearers, Line Breakers, and Defenders of the Shadowy Husk family, each with their own set of weapons, elements, and abilities. A new Trounce Domain opponent will also appear in the same city, which the developers claim will challenge players with intimidating combat mechanics.

The upcoming update will include a “Divine Ingenuity” event that will allow players to create their own domain. Participants in this event will be able to create their own domains by choosing from a variety of terrain, mechanisms, traps, buffs, and completion criteria. Furthermore, players will be able to test out the domains of other players.

Here are the Genshin Impact 2.5 version codes for free Primogems

AB7VJC9EGDAZ (This code grants 100 Primogems as well as 5 Hero’s wits.)

VTPU3CQWYCSD (The second code awards 100 Primogems plus 10 Mystic enhancement ores.)

WT7D3CQEHVBM (It provides 50,000 Mora and 100 Primogems)

How to redeem the codes for free?

There are two ways to obtain free Primogems. The first is available within the game, while the second requires a visit to the official miHoYo website.

Users can access their accounts by opening the game and going to their profile icon > Settings section > Account. You’ll see a “Redeem Now” button here; simply tap it, enter the above-mentioned code, and click the “Exchange” button. Then you’re all set. Following that, you must go to the game’s mail section to claim 300 Primogems. This can also be seen in the game’s profile section. It’s worth noting that you can’t claim all of the Primogems at once. The processor must be repeated three times.

Alternatively, you can go to genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift and log in with your Genshin Impact credentials. You will then be asked to choose a server to play on. Following that, you can enter the previously mentioned redeem code, your in-game name, and the server you use. The free Primogems can then be claimed by tapping the Redeem button.