How To Redeem Old Navy Super Cash Online

If you’re a fan of trendy and affordable casual clothes for the whole family, you’ve likely shopped at Old Navy before. And if you’ve shopped there during their Super Cash earning periods, you may have wondered how to redeem those Super Cash rewards for additional savings. Well, you’re in luck! We’re here to explain how Old Navy Super Cash works and provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to redeem it online.

Old Navy Super Cash is a rewards program designed to reward and encourage customer loyalty. During Super Cash earning periods, which typically occur throughout the year, you can earn Super Cash savings rewards by spending $25 or more in-store or online at Old Navy. For every $25 you spend, you will receive a $10 Super Cash reward. It’s important to note that Old Navy is consistent with this offer, so don’t wait around hoping for better deals.

Once you’ve earned your Super Cash, you can redeem it during spending periods, which usually immediately follow earning periods. It’s important to use your Super Cash before it expires, so be sure to take advantage of it when you can. The amount of Super Cash you can redeem depends on how much you spend. For example, if you spend between $25 and $49.99, you can redeem a $10 Super Cash coupon. If you spend between $50 and $74.99, you can use a $20 Super Cash coupon, and so on, up to a maximum discount of $60 off if you spend $150 or more.

Now, let’s walk through the steps to redeem your Old Navy Super Cash online:

Step 1: Visit the Old Navy website

Go to the Old Navy website by clicking here. If you don’t already have an account, you’ll need to register for one. If you have an account, simply log in.

Step 2: Add products to your bag

Browse the Old Navy website and add the products of your choice to your shopping bag by clicking on the “Add to Bag” button.

Step 3: Go to checkout

Click on the bag icon located in the top right corner of the website to review the products in your bag. Once you’ve verified the items, click on the “Checkout” button.

Step 4: Choose shipping method and enter address

Select the shipping method of your choice and either select or add the address for delivery. Click on “Continue to Payment” to proceed.

Step 5: Redeem Your Super Cash

In the payment section, you will see an option to “Add Reward Codes.” Click on this option to redeem your Super Cash. Enter your Old Navy Super Cash coupon code and click on the “Redeem” button.

Step 6: Complete payment

The Super Cash discount will be applied to your total, and you will need to pay the remaining amount via credit card or other accepted payment methods to complete your purchase.

And that’s it! You have successfully used your Old Navy Super Cash for your online purchase. It’s important to note that Super Cash cannot be combined with other coupons, and it cannot be used to purchase online everyday steals.

In addition to redeeming Super Cash, you can also stack savings by earning cash back from RetailMeNot. Through the end of May, you can earn 1% cash back on your purchases at Old Navy, and yes, this stacks with Super Cash! This means you can potentially save even more on your Old Navy purchases by taking advantage of both Super Cash and cash back offers.

To stay updated on Old Navy promotions and Super Cash earning and spending periods, you can check their website or sign up directly with Old Navy to receive email or text alerts. This way, you won’t miss out on any opportunities to earn and redeem Super Cash for extra savings on your favourite Old Navy items.

Comments

comments