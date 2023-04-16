How To Get Pet Overlord in Pet Simulator X

Pet Simulator X, a popular game on the Roblox platform, offers players the opportunity to collect and raise virtual pets. As players progress in the game, they can earn rewards through their ranks, which are equivalent to levels. These rewards can be obtained from the Rank Rewards chest in the Plaza and can include valuable items that can help players obtain stronger pets. In this guide, we will take a closer look at how to climb up the ranks in Pet Simulator X and reap the rewards.

Ranking up in Pet Simulator X is essential if you want to maximize your rewards and progress in the game without spending Robux, the in-game currency. The higher your rank, the better the rewards you can obtain from the Rank Rewards chest. However, players can only open the chest once every six hours, so it’s important to be efficient in utilizing this opportunity.

To increase your rank in Pet Simulator X, you will need to destroy various items in the game, including chests, crates, coins, gifts, and safes. This process can be time-consuming and require grinding, as you will need to destroy a significant number of items to reach the highest ranks. It’s recommended to start grinding for rank early in the game to make steady progress towards the top ranks and earn better rewards.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the Pet Simulator X ranks and the rewards associated with each rank:

Noob: No Reward Starter: No Reward Basic: 2,500 Diamonds Pro: 4,000 Diamonds Elite: 6,500 Diamonds, one Super Lucky Hero: 8,000 Diamonds, one Triple Coins boost, one Super Lucky Champion: 12,500 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, one Super Lucky Master: 16,500 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, one Super Lucky, one Triple Damage boost Legend: 17,500 Diamonds, one Triple Coins boost, one Super Lucky, one Triple Damage boost Immortal: 22,500 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, two Super Lucky, one Triple Damage boost Godlike: 30,000 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, two Super Lucky, one Triple Damage boost Impossible: 42,500 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, two Super Lucky, one Ultra Lucky, one Triple Damage boost Hacker: 80,000 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, two Super Lucky, one Ultra Lucky, one Triple Damage boost Insane Hacker: 125,000 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, four Triple Damage boost, two Super Lucky The Best: 200,000 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, two Super Lucky, two Ultra Lucky, two Triple Damage boost The Very Best: 325,000 Diamonds, two Triple Coins boost, two Super Lucky, two Ultra Lucky, two Triple Damage boost Pet God: 500,000 Diamonds, three Triple Coins boost, two Triple Damage boost, three Super Lucky, two Ultra Lucky Pet Overlord: 750,000 Diamonds, three Triple Coins boost, two Triple Damage boost, three Super Lucky, two Ultra Lucky Creator of Pets: 1,000,000 Diamonds, three Triple Coins boost, three Triple Damage boost, three Super Lucky, three Ultra Lucky.

As you can see, the rewards become increasingly valuable as you climb up the ranks. From substantial amounts of Diamonds, which is the in-game currency, to boosts such as Triple Coins and Triple Damage, these rewards can significantly boost your progress in Pet Simulator X. And the best part is that you can claim these rewards from the Rank Rewards chest every six hours, allowing you to accumulate a consistent supply of free items in the game every six hours.

To make the most of your Rank Rewards, it’s important to be strategic about when you claim them. Keep track of the time, and make sure to visit the Plaza again as soon as the six-hour cooldown period is up to maximize your gifts.

Comments

comments