How to Redeem Promo Codes on Sports Betting Sites?

Who in this world will be unaware about the promo codes? Whether it is the betting industry or any other industry like fashion, make-up, healthcare, flight or hotel bookings, promo codes exist everywhere.

In the world of betting it is common to come across the word promo code or bonus code when you search for a welcome bonus or any other type of bonus. Bonus codes are constituted of a mix of numbers and letters and usually come with a limited time and need to be used before expiry.

How to Use a Promo Code?

It is very simple to redeem a promo code on any betting site.

The promo code may specifically apply to the welcome bonus which simply is the bonus you receive after your registration with any betting site. In this case, enter the promo code in the specified field that says Apply promo code or Apply bonus code at the time you make a registration.

This will help you redeem the special welcome offer and claim the bonus. However, most often you won’t find any bonus code associated with welcome bonus and this is simply to save your time.

When Do Betting Sites Advertise Promo Codes?

Bonus codes or promo codes are also a good way of boosting any business by promoting special offers. Some bonus betting sites thus use promo codes or bonus codes to reach out to customers especially during sports events.

The promo codes however, can also be related to some special betting bonus or bonus promotions during events like IPL, Cricket World Cup or Pro Kabaddi league.

These bonus codes help you unlock rewards and thus must be used when you are about to avail a special offer.

However again if they are valid on the welcome offer and it is your first time registering with that betting site follow the procedure listed above and claim your bonus.

Importance of Promo Codes in Sports Betting

Everyone in the online betting industry knows that bookies provide a range of incentives to attract new players to their webpages. This is also a way to distinguish yourself from another competitor in the market. For example, anyone can set up the same kind of welcome bonus in the market but having a promo code attached to it can bring some exclusivity in terms of wagering or validity or bonus amount. Here is a description:

Promo Codes for the Bonus Amount

Some promo codes may for example only contribute to an increased bonus value. For instance if a bookmaker gives you a 100% bonus using the promo code you may claim 150% bonus when you register with a new bookie.

Promo Codes for the Wagering

Some promo codes may help you lower down the wagering on a special bonus. This way you can earn more for example by wagering your bet 5x instead of 10x.

Promo Codes for the Validity of the Bonus

Some promo codes may simply help you extend your validity period from say a period of 7 days to 15 days. This can sometimes play a major role in helping you bet slowly and smartly than in a rush.

Scams Related to Bonus Codes

Sometimes it is easy to fall for scam bonus codes. Since it is just a string of alphanumeric characters it is sometimes hard to understand if it is for real or just a scam to rob you of your money.

Therefore, it is highly recommended using a bonus code from a trusted affiliate site or the one directly advertised by the bookmaker.

Conclusion

At the end everything comes down to terms and conditions associated with any promo code. So we hope you can use the promo codes to your advantage after going through this article. However, it is always important to remember to bet responsibly and only on legit betting sites.

Because it is better to be safe than sorry!