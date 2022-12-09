This guide focuses on how to refund a game on Oculus Quest 2. To request a refund on anything you bought from Oculus Store, you must use the Oculus companion app on your phone, regardless of the Oculus headset you own. Refunds are requested via the Meta app (Oculus) on your phone, the same app you used to customize the headset.

If you purchase a Quest or Quest 2 game via the Meta (Oculus) Store and decide that you do not want it, in some circumstances, you may be able to request a refund. Go to the Oculus app, Tap the menu, then head to settings, Tap the purchase history, Select the game you would like to return, and then request the refund from within the app.

It is also possible to request a refund for a gifted game in Meta Quest 2. You can request a refund for a gifted game using the same criteria that Oculus/Meta platforms use to determine if you will receive an automatic refund on a purchased game. First, collect the necessary information for refunding your Oculus/Meta game to determine if you are eligible for an automatic refund.

Once you have purchased the game in the Oculus Store, you will be able to refund this game, too. Once you buy a product from Oculus, you can return that and get a refund. In-game purchases are not covered under the Oculus refund policy, and if you would like a refund, you are probably going to need to go through the company whose game you purchased the content.

Yes, it is easy to get your money back for games or apps purchased in Oculus. You can refund games that you buy on Oculus/Meta platforms to the same device on which you made your purchase but there might be some restrictions. If you refund a lot of games all at once (for example, if you buy many, then refund most or all of them soon after), you might need to go through Oculus Support to get refunds in the future, if you are denied games you otherwise would be eligible for.

Keep in mind there are specific requirements to return the Oculus Quest 2 game if players decide that they did not enjoy it. To refund an Oculus Quest 2 game, open the Oculus App on any iPhone, tablet, or other supported device. To refund a game on the Oculus Quest 2, you generally need to have played the game on both devices for fewer than two hours combined and have owned it only for two weeks in total since you purchased it.

Meta allows you to get a refund on most games and other apps, provided that you used it for less than two hours, and requested a refund within 14 days of purchasing. On Steam, you can request a refund on nearly every purchase, no matter what the reason.