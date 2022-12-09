Death Stranding 2 Is Officially In Development

The official reveals trailer for Death Stranding 2, an upcoming sequel by Hideo Kojima, was revealed recently at The Game Awards 2022. Following its announcement, the official Kojima Productions Twitter account noted that Death Stranding 2 (or DS2, as shown in trailers) was a working title for a sequel.

After months of speculation developer, Hideo Kojima teased the new title, the reveal trailer released on YouTube at The Game Awards 2022 formally revealed that the exciting title is the sequel to 2019s Death Stranding. Veteran game designer Hideo Kojima appeared onstage himself at The Game Awards to promote his next title, saying that the announcement trailer is full of secrets about the project for fans to delve deeper into while waiting for more info. DS2 is running on Decima Engine, in collaboration with Guerrilla Games.

It has been confirmed that, although Kojima Productions is leading the development of Death Stranding 2, Guerrilla Games will support Kojima Productions on all things Decima. Kojima Productions has not made any official announcements regarding the sequel. Slippage could be the case for Kojima Productions, with star Norman Reedus recently saying work has begun on Death Stranding 2.

While a sequel was not officially announced then, actor Norman Reedus told digital outlet Leo Edit that work has just begun on the follow-up to Kojima Productions PlayStation and PC title. Our biggest clue yet that a sequel to Death Stranding is about to be announced came from a last-minute tease from Hideo Kojima, who revealed the silhouette of a woman that looks uncannily like Lea Seydoux, the actress who played Fragile in the original Death Stranding.

Like all of the previous Kojima projects, the latest title will be produced, written, directed, and designed by Hideo Kojima himself. The cast includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5.

After the game’s reveal trailer debuted, Kojima said that he is working on another game right now, along with a few other projects. The other game that he mentioned is likely a Kojima project Microsoft is working on for the Xbox, reportedly codenamed Overdose. While Death Stranding in 2019 was PlayStation 4-exclusive, back in June esteemed developer Hideo Kojima announced an exciting Xbox partnership. He said the new project is “almost like a new medium” and was thought to be not possible due to the limitations of technology at the time. “If this succeeds, it will turn things around–not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well,”