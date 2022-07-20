How To Remove Password from Excel

Passwords are often necessary to ensure safety. However there are times when will have to remove the passwords. Even more exasperating is when your memory plays games and you forget the password. In such situations, how will you change password? Worry not. We have got you covered. Given below are the different methods to remove password from excel. Whether you remember the password or not, you can easily remove it by following a few simple steps. Read along to know more.

How To Remove Password When You Know The Password

Given below are the steps to be followed to remove password from an excel file if you are the one who set the password.

Removing Password From The Info Panel

Open the encrypted excel while Click OK after entering the password Click the File tab located on the upper left corner of the opened excel sheet In order to open the drop-down menu, tap on the Info and Protect Workbook in the left-hand panel From the drop-down list, choose Encrypt with password. After this delete the password in the text field. Click OK after deleting the existing password, and you are good to go.

Removing Password From The Review Tab

Open the encrypted excel file Click OK after entering the excel password Click the Review tab on the main ribbon menu of the opened Excel spreadsheet After clicking the Unprotect Sheet, enter the password Without entering a new password, select Protect Sheet and then click OK. This will let you remove the password while ensuring that the workbook is locked from editing Go to File>Save

Removing Password When You Don’t Know The Password

There are times when you want to access an excel file but your memory fails you or you just don’t know the password. In such situations, you can follow the steps given below. However don’t forget to create a backup copy of your excel file before trying to remove the password. Because as the saying goes, it is always better to be safe than sorry.

Converting An Excel File Into A Zip File