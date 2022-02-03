How to remove shows/movies from Continue watching section on Netflix

Netflix has added a new feature: the ability to delete shows and movies from your “continue watching” row manually.

Here’s how, as well as everything else you need to know.

Most streaming services have a “continue watching” row similar to Netflix’s. When you open Netflix on your TV, phone, or laptop, it’s one of the first things you see. In an age when there are millions of things to stream across dozens of streaming apps, a “continue watching” row allows you to easily resume movies, shows, and documentaries you started but need to finish.

You can finally get rid of the movies, shows, and documentaries that you never finished binge-watching and have been cluttering up your Netflix user interface’s “continue watching” row for years. It essentially gives you and everyone else more control over what you see when you first open Netflix, and it allows you to hide things you may have started, didn’t like, and never want to see again.

Beginning January 27th, members all over the world will be able to remove a TV show or movie from their ‘Continue Watching’ row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply select “Remove from Continue Watching” from the page options after clicking on a show or film. If you change your mind, simply click the back arrow button to undo the removal.

This new button allows you to constantly keep your ‘Continue Watching’ row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch, whether you’re deleting a new pick you’re not feeling, an old favourite you’ve rewatched too many times, or Marie Kondo-ing your entire row.

This feature is already available on both the web and mobile devices, and we are very excited about it.