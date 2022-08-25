How to Repair an Old Photo? Effective Methods

Old photos can conjure a hoard of palpable memories we all love to cherish. One thing that obstructs our indulgence in them is how old photos tend to become fuzzy. In other terms, some old images lack clarity, hindering our appreciation of them. The good news is that most of such worn-out images can be revived unless they are irreparably damaged. We bring you effective ways to restore old photos using two remarkable apps.

How to Enhance Old Photo without Photoshop? (Easy and Cheap)

You may wonder how to repair and restore an old photo without using an advanced photo editor like Photoshop. Thanks to HitPaw Photo Enhancer, now you can revive your old photo without expert knowledge or skill. HitPaw Photo Enhancer is a premium image editing application that allows you to perform several editing tasks effortlessly. It includes the possibility of upscaling your blurry images, refining them in such a way as to make them appear even greater than before. HitPaw Photo Enhancer incorporates image AI technology, Landscape Sharpening, Anime Image Enhancement. You can deploy several other functions such as Auto Enhancement, AI Upscale, and Batch Processing. Another impressive benefit of using HitPaw photo Enhancer is enlarging images without losing quality.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer Features

AI technology

Landscape Sharpening,

Anime image Enhancement

Auto Enhancement,

AI Upscale

Batch Processing

Enlarge Images without quality loss

HitPaw Photo Enhancer Pros

Intuitive User Interface – The app has an easy-to-use interface that does not confuse you with dozens of editing tools.

Minimum Storage Use – You don’t need to sacrifice dozens of GBs for a photo editing tool.

The software is highly Automated – Most other Photo editing apps force you to configure various settings manually. This can be pretty difficult if you are a total beginner. HitPaw Photo Enhancer seamlessly configure precise image editing setting using its advanced AI

Affordable – Compared to other image enhancer/editing tools in the market, HitPaw Photo Enhancer is inexpensive. The plans start from 8.99/month.

Steps to Restore Old photo with HitPaw – The Old Photo Repair App

First, you should download and install the HitPaw Photo Enhancer latest version from the official website. If you want to restore old video, you can visit HitPaw Video Enhancer



Following installation, you’ll need to load your picture into the program. Choose File or just drag and drop the original picture into it are two options. In addition, HitPaw Photo Enhancer accepts PNG, JPEG, JPG, and WEBP as input formats. (Note: To test the effect, please click on the sample supplied by HitPaw.) Pick an AI Model – You may choose from three AI models: General, Denoise, and Face. The general model is ideal for embellishing photographs of real-world scenes, such as landscapes, buildings, animals, and flowers. To cope with high-ISO or low-light images, choose a denoise model, and improve the cartoon pictures. Face model can substantially improve the clarity of our portrait photograph or outdated photos. Take a look at the Effect – After you’ve submitted your picture, click Preview to see it in action. You may have to wait a few seconds as it processes. Once you’re happy with the enhanced picture, click the Export option to save it.

Steps to batch Enhance Old Photos with HitPaw Photo Enhancer

Download and install HitPaw Photo Enhancer. If you already have the program, just skip this step. Upload all the pictures that you want to enhance. Choose an AI Model – Select one of the three AI models based on the sort of picture you’re using. (Note: processing photographs in batches of the same kind is recommended so that you may choose the best AI model.) Start Enhancing – When you click the Export option, you’ll be able to choose a save location, and the procedure will begin. The upgraded photographs will be added to the list of completed items after they are done. To get a preview of the effect, click on the eye symbol.

How to Repair an Old Photo in Photoshop (Powerful but Difficult)

If you are willing to attempt the old-school editing method on photoshop, we can repair an old photo. You will find it both powerful and challenging. You require a lot of manual work, such as custom settings and various tools, to generate the retouched effects. The rewarding aspect of using photoshop is the level of sophistication it brings to the final output. Photoshop summons the artist within you and supplies you with the tools to breathe life into the art. Even though Restoring an Old photo is not as tricky as creating Art in Photoshop, you will still find certain skills indispensable.

Steps to Repair an Old Photo in Photoshop

Open Photoshop and import the original picture – Launch Photoshop and import your scanned image. The backdrop layer will be your picture. Make no changes to this layer after locking it. Make a new layer in Photoshop – All of your modifications will be made on this empty layer. When you make your modifications on a separate layer from the original picture, you may do nondestructive alterations, which means they won’t change the original image; instead, they’ll merely add to it. Remove wrinkles, patch splits in photos, and even imperfections caused by water and mold damage with the Spot Healing Brush – Click Sample All Layers in the top toolbar’s settings and choose Content-Aware from the list of alternatives. After that, go over the places you wish to cure with the Spot Healing Brush. Smooth over delicate details or regions with a lot of texture using the Clone Stamp tool – Click on the area you wish to sample while holding Alt (or Option on a Mac). To operate nondestructively, make sure you choose “Current layers and below” while using this tool. Use Neural Filters to Add Color to your picture – If you wish to colorize a sepia or black-and-white picture, press Control + Alt + Shift + E on Windows or Command + Option + Shift + E on Mac to create a new layer that incorporates all of your previous layers. Then choose Filter Neural Filters Colorize from the drop-down menu. Set the blending mode to Color so you may work on the new, colorized layer without destroying it. Export your retouched image – You may save your picture in whatever image file type you like, including JPG, TIFF, PNG, and others.

Below Guidelines are exclusively on how to repair old black and white photos in Photoshop

Make a digital copy of your old black and white photograph. Load the picture in photoshop You can crop, straighten and rotate the picture Examine your picture to see if any flaws need to be addressed. Make the required color corrections and fix damaged spots To minimize noise, use a filter. Save the picture when it has been restored.

Which Method Should You Use?

We have just observed two effective methods to repair an old picture. The programs we use to restore the images are HitPaw Photo Enhancer and Adobe Photoshop. We can engage in a brief comparison of the two programs as follows.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer Adobe Photoshop The AI technology incorporated in the app reduces tiresome manual adjustments and configurations. With a few clicks, you can achieve the optimal state of the photo in question while saving a lot of time. The classic approach to editing photos makes you do all the hard work. You have to exhaust your skills and spend much time repairing your old photo to perfection. Beginner-friendly with an intuitive user interface. You will find HitPaw easy to work with. There is no need to have expert knowledge to operate the app, unlike photoshop. First-time user of photoshop is likely to be overwhelmed by the number of tools and functions on the interface. It is challenging to use the tools to get the desired output without knowledge and practice. An advantage of using HitPaw Photo Enhancer is that it occupies less hard disk space. You will be able to download and install it fast. It is less resource-intensive and will not eat up your system. Adobe Photoshop is a resource-intensive program that consumes Gigabytes of your disk space. It will take more time to download and install on your PC. The powerful AI of HitPaw Photo Enhancer adapts color settings and resolution of the old photo according to the requirements. This is an automatic process. With Photoshop, most of the fine-tunings to your old photo depend on you. You use the advanced tools and manually optimize, fix and refine the photo in question. Less Expensive More Expensive

Considering all the factors in the side-by-side comparison above, we can conclude that HitPaw Photos Enhancer is ahead of Adobe Photoshop to restore and enhance old images. While it is true that Adobe Photoshop comprises an arsenal of advanced editing tools, you can’t simply overlook the knowledge, skill, and time required by the program to attain the desired output. In contrast, HitPaw is easy, effortless, and takes less time to get the job done.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for an easy and cheap way to repair old photos, HitPaw Photo Enhancer is the ideal solution. Unlike Photoshop, working with HitPaw is pretty straightforward. If you are burdened with work and Photoshop is the last thing in your mind to restore your old photo, you can turn to this amazing AI tool to get it done perfectly. You are sure to fall in love with the output. You can download the latest version from HitPaw’s official website.