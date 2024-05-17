A key fob’s battery replacement is an easy fix that can help you save time and money. Since they allow you to enter your automobile remotely, key fobs are a must for modern car convenience. The internal battery may eventually run out of power, resulting in decreased operation. This is a step-by-step guide explaining how to change a key fob’s battery.

Assemble Required Equipment

You’ll need a few basic tools before you begin:

A tiny flathead screwdriver or a pry tool made of plastic

The new battery (make sure it’s the right kind by consulting the handbook or the old battery)

Find the Type of Key Fob for You

The models and manufacturers of key fobs differ. The majority of key fobs may be opened without the use of any special tools, although some may need to have a little screw removed using a screwdriver.

Pull out the key fob

Locate the seam : Examine the key fob for any discernible seams or grooves around the edge. The two pieces of the fob come together at this point.

: Examine the key fob for any discernible seams or grooves around the edge. The two pieces of the fob come together at this point. Make use of the tool : Put the plastic pry tool or flathead screwdriver into the seam. To pry the fob apart, twist the tool gently. Take care not to overpress the force so as not to harm the casing.

: Put the plastic pry tool or flathead screwdriver into the seam. To pry the fob apart, twist the tool gently. Take care not to overpress the force so as not to harm the casing. Crack it open : You can pull the two halves apart entirely with your fingertips once the fob begins to open.

Take Out the Old Battery

Find the battery : The battery is usually held in place inside the key fob by tiny clips.

: The battery is usually held in place inside the key fob by tiny clips. Take out the battery : Gently remove the battery from its holder by using the screwdriver or pry tool. To make sure you put the replacement battery correctly, take note of the battery’s orientation—which side is facing up.

Put the New Battery in

Appropriate orientation : As with the last battery, place the new one in the holder in the same orientation. The positive (+) side is usually facing up.

: As with the last battery, place the new one in the holder in the same orientation. The positive (+) side is usually facing up. Hold the battery in place : Once the battery clicks or is firmly secured in place by the clips, press down on it.

Put the Key Fob back together

Orient the two halves : Make sure the two parts of the key fob casing are lined up.

: Make sure the two parts of the key fob casing are lined up. Press the two halves together until you feel or hear a click as they snap into place. If there was a screw on your key fob, take it out now.

Give the key fob a test

Verify functionality : To make sure your key fob is functioning properly, stand close to your car and press the buttons on it.

: To make sure your key fob is functioning properly, stand close to your car and press the buttons on it. Check that every button works completely by testing them.

Advice and Safety Measures

Steer clear of metal tools : To avoid harming the key fob or shorting the battery, use plastic tools wherever feasible.

: To avoid harming the key fob or shorting the battery, use plastic tools wherever feasible. Type of battery : Make sure you purchase the appropriate kind of battery (e.g., CR2032, CR2025). The type is frequently printed on the old battery.

: Make sure you purchase the appropriate kind of battery (e.g., CR2032, CR2025). The type is frequently printed on the old battery. Treat with caution : Delicate electronic components are found in key fobs. To prevent damage, handle every part with care.

: Delicate electronic components are found in key fobs. To prevent damage, handle every part with care. Get rid of old batteries the right way : It is recommended that used batteries be disposed of in accordance with local laws, frequently at battery recycling facilities.

In summary

Changing the battery in your key fob is an easy task that requires few tools and can be completed in a matter of minutes. Changing the battery on a regular basis guarantees that your key fob will continue to operate dependably and offer the convenience you rely on. If, after changing the battery, you still have problems or your key fob isn’t working, go to your car’s handbook or get help from an expert.