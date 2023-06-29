How To Reset Paragon Board in Diablo 4

In the realm of Diablo 4, a new feature called the Paragon Board awaits characters who reach Level 50. Serving as a secondary leveling system, this intriguing addition allows players to specialize and optimize their builds within their chosen character class. With a total of nine distinct Paragon Boards per class, including a common starting board and eight specialized variants, comprehending the intricacies of this system is essential. This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to Paragon Boards in Diablo 4, addressing frequently asked questions and offering a step-by-step walkthrough on resetting your Paragon Board, should the need arise.

Decoding the Paragon Board

Upon the attainment of Level 50, your character will unlock the coveted Paragon Board. This unlocks the ability to earn Paragon Points that can be invested in various nodes on the board, each offering unique bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of the different node types and the benefits they provide:

Normal Nodes (grey): These nodes grant minor enhancements to your character’s base stats. Magic Nodes (blue): The Magic Nodes offer moderate increases to base stats and may also amplify attributes such as health and damage. Rare Nodes (yellow): Rare nodes resemble Magic Nodes but possess an additional bonus that is unlocked only when specific stat requirements are met. Legendary Nodes (gold): Limited to one per non-starter board, Legendary Nodes bestow powerful effects tailored to the specific build of the board they belong to. Board Attachment Gates (silver): These gates augment all attributes by 5% and unlock an additional Paragon Board of your choice. Glyph Sockets (red): Glyph sockets allow you to equip Paragon Glyphs, enabling deep-level customization of your build. Additionally, they unlock secondary attributes based on their placement on the board.

The Path to Paragon Points

Once you achieve Level 50, a noticeable change will appear on the UI: the Character Level bar will turn blue and divide into four equal segments, each marked by a circular pip. As you progress and fill each segment, corresponding to 25% advancement towards the next level, you’ll be rewarded with a Paragon Point. These points can be utilized to unlock nodes on your Paragon Board. This process continues until you reach the level cap of 100, accumulating a total of 200 Paragon Points for your character’s Paragon Board. Furthermore, an additional 20 Paragon Points can be obtained by completing Stage 5 Renown activities, bringing the grand total to 220.

The Art of Resetting Your Paragon Board

After surpassing Level 50, unlocking your Paragon Board, and investing in various upgrades, you might discover that certain choices or investments were not optimal for your desired build. In such situations, resetting your Paragon Board becomes imperative to rectify any missteps and safeguard your character from undesired consequences. While resetting the board incurs a cost, it grants you the opportunity to fine-tune your build and maximize your character’s potential. Below, we provide a comprehensive guide on resetting your Paragon Board in Diablo 4.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Reset Your Paragon Board

Resetting your Paragon Board in Diablo 4 differs from refunding Skill Points, as it necessitates resetting each node individually. Although resetting is easier when you surpass Level 51, the process becomes costlier as you allocate more points. It’s important to note that gold serves as the currency for resetting nodes. While conquering greater challenges will yield more gold, prudent investment is key to prevent unnecessary expenses. We recommend carefully reviewing each node and conducting thorough research on your chosen builds. In the event of a mistake, begin by resetting one node at a time to realign your character’s trajectory.

While there is currently no expedited method for resetting a Paragon Board, the advantage lies in the ability to select specific nodes for reset instead of starting anew. This feature saves time and resources, allowing you to refund a single point when needed.

Crafting Informed Decisions: Avoiding Mistakes

To minimize the need for resetting your Paragon Board, it’s crucial to plan ahead and make informed decisions. Consider the following tips to guide you on your path:

Research and Consultation: Engage with fellow players and seek advice from reliable guides to gain valuable insights into optimal Paragon Board choices. This approach ensures you leverage your character’s Renown to the fullest and avoids costly mistakes. Exercise Patience: When faced with uncertainty regarding certain nodes on the Paragon Board, exercise patience and conduct thorough research before investing your hard-earned points. Taking the time to make well-informed decisions pays dividends and helps prevent regrettable choices. Remember, you can always accumulate enough gold to repeat the process if necessary.

The Journey Towards Mastery

In Diablo 4, the Paragon Board offers players a remarkable avenue for further enhancing their characters and fortifying their builds. While mistakes and suboptimal choices are inevitable, understanding how to reset your Paragon Board is paramount to rectifying errors and refining your character’s build. By following the step-by-step instructions outlined in this guide and approaching your decision-making process with caution and wisdom, you can ensure your character attains its full potential in the challenging and dynamic world of Diablo 4.

