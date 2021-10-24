If you’ve noticed that some of the buttons on your Xfinity remote aren’t functioning, you’re having trouble pairing it with your TV, or the remote isn’t working at all, you might believe it’s time to replace it.

Before you go out and spend the money on a new remote, consider doing a factory reset first.

A factory reset basically erases all of your remote’s settings and pairings, returning it to its factory defaults as if you had just gotten it out of the box.

Although a factory reset may appear to be more difficult than simply purchasing a new remote, it may save you money and effort in the long run.

Before resetting the remote, ensure sure the batteries are in excellent working order and the remote does not appear to be damaged in any way that would prevent it from operating. You can test if the battery is operating by clicking a few buttons and looking at the LED light.

If the LED does not light up when you touch the buttons, you should first replace the batteries. If it doesn’t work and it doesn’t appear to be broken, you can attempt a factory reset.

You’re probably asking how to reset Xfinity remote if you’ve determined that a reset is the best solution. It’s a rather straightforward procedure.

The Xfinity remote comes in a variety of variants, ranging from the older XR1, XR2, and XR5 devices to the voice-activated XR11 and XR15. The first step in the factory reset procedure is to figure out which remote you have, as the process may change significantly depending on which remote you’re resetting.

The reset method for the XR11, XR5, and XR2 is identical, and you may use the same four steps.

The first thing you should do is find the setup button.

Once you’ve found the setup button, press it and look at the LED light on the front of the remote while holding it down. Keep pressing the button until the LED light turns green. You can let off of the button after the light has turned green.

Then, while still staring at the LED light, you’ll type the code 9-8-1. If it lights green twice, you were successful in resetting your Xfinity remote.

After you’ve completed your Xfinity remote reset, you’ll need to re-pair it with your devices.

If you’re using the newest Xfinity remote, the XR15, you’ll notice that it lacks a setup button and that you’ll have to go through a series of steps to perform a factory reset.