How to restore whatsapp backup from google drive to iphone

WhatsApp Messenger, or just WhatsApp, is a freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP (VoIP) service owned by Meta Platforms that is available worldwide. Users can exchange text messages and voice messages, as well as make voice and video calls and share photographs, documents, user locations, and other stuff. WhatsApp’s client application is available on mobile devices as well as desktop PCs. To sign up for the service, you must have a cellular phone number.

On iPhone, you can recover a WhatsApp backup from Google Drive. Although WhatsApp messages are saved differently on iPhone and Android devices, many iPhone users believe that transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone is impossible.

WhatsApp for iOS exclusively operates with iCloud, not Google Drive, but WhatsApp for Android solely functions with Google Drive, not iCloud. You cannot import a Google Drive backup into the iOS version of WhatsApp.

Although if you have Google Drive installed on your iPhone and WhatsApp is using Google Drive on iOS, variations in encryption protocols would mean that you would be unable to read the data.

There are two ways to do it using Google Drive, with one technique being easier than the other. Here is how to restore WhatsApp from Google Drive to iPhone.

Method One – Using an android Smartphone and Google Drive

If the data you want to recover is only on Google Drive and you want it on your iPhone, transferring it from the cloud to the iPhone will not work. You may complete the transfer instead if you have an Android nearby.

There are two key steps to this: recovering the Google Drive backup and transferring. Before proceeding, be certain that the Android smartphone is linked to the relevant Google account.

Install and launch WhatsApp on your Android smartphone, then authenticate your phone number.

When prompted to restore the backup from Google Drive, select Restore.

Wait for the process to complete. Next, press the button.

After restoring your chat records, WhatsApp will proceed to restore media files. Wait for this process to complete.

After the backup has been restored, the data must be transferred to the iPhone. Unfortunately, this is done via email.

The next step is to transfer the WhatsApp chats from the android to iPhone over Email

Launch WhatsApp on your Android device. Choose the chat log to be transferred.

Tap Settings, then More, then Export Chat, and finally Email. Choose whether or not to attach material from the conversation to the email.

Enter the email address to which the log should be sent, and then send the email.

Open your email client on the iPhone to view the chat log.

At this point, your WhatsApp communications will be saved as logs in your email inbox, which you can access from your iPhone. You cannot import the records from export to email into WhatsApp, but you can still access the threads through your email inbox.

As there is no official way to restore from Google Drive to WhatsApp, this is the best you can do with freely available software. This is also a fairly intricate process that the average user will not instantly recognize or stumble upon when looking for a solution.

It’s also not always the ideal method to data security and safety because of the possibility of data loss when you’re using email.

Another easier method is using the software, AnyTrans.

Using AnyTrans

AnyTrans is a software for managing and transferring data between devices. It is an all-in-one manager for iPhone and iPad that can handle a variety of activities like as photo and music migration, backups, and material from chosen chat apps.

It could be used to automatically restore a WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to an iPhone as an aspect of this. This does so in such a way that chat records can be kept within the WhatsApp client rather than being kept separately.

It can also migrate all photographs, music, videos, and files posted and received as part of a conversation thread, in addition to chat logs. That means you will not lose any of the confidential information you have provided with your connections.

It’s also a program with a high success rate for WhatsApp transfers, as it works with all iPhone models and even iOS 15. It accomplishes this totally through a simple, quick, complete, and seamless approach, with the tool assisting at all times.

This method makes use of Anytrans’ Social Messages Manager.

Simply download AnyTrans to your Mac or PC.

Select Social Messages Manager in AnyTrans.

Click From Google Drive Backup in the Restore WhatsApp section.

Log in to your Google account and then go to Google Drive. Choose the WhatsApp backup history. Select View.

Choose if you wish to transfer Messages, Calls, or Attachments to your iPhone.

Connect the original Android handset to the computer via USB for Messages and Calls. The Android smartphone is required to decode the data.

Once connected, follow the on-screen prompts to install WhatsApp Custom Version on your Android smartphone and grant the app access to your WhatsApp data.

Sign in to your Google account on your Android smartphone for the Google Drive backup, then tap Restore within WhatsApp.

You will be back to AnyTrans’s Messages, Calls, and Attachments screen.

Select Messages or Calls once again to bring up other chats. Choose which messages and items to restore.

Connect your iPhone to your computer via a USB cable. When the transfer is complete, click Ok.

Users can also preview the backup content by selecting certain threads and exporting them as HTML files. These exports can then be utilized in a variety of ways, including printing them for offline viewing.

It supports the Viber and Line chat apps in addition to WhatsApp. AnyTrans is a free download for both macOS and Windows.