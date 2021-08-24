How to retrieve deleted text on an iPhone

You may have required to clear up space on your iPhone. Perhaps you’re a clean freak who deletes all of your old text messages. But now you’ve accidentally erased a crucial communication that includes a photo or directions, and you need it back.

The good news is that you can recover your lost text if you’ve been routinely backing up your iPhone. The bad news is that you may have to delete some of your other data in order to accomplish this.

Recover text messages on an iPhone using iCloud

If your phone is set to backup to iCloud, you may restore a deleted text message from your iCloud backup by doing a complete restore, which will restore your phone to a time when the text was still present.

The disadvantage is that you’ll most likely have to re-sign in to all of your applications. Depending on how old the backup you restore from was, you may also lose some recent data on your phone.

Open your phone’s Settings app.

At the top, tap your name.

Choose iCloud.

Select iCloud Backup from the drop-down menu.

Check to see whether you’ve recently backed up your phone.

Return to the main Settings screen.

Select the General option.

Select “Reset” from the drop-down menu.

“Erase All Content and Settings” is the option.

Choose Erase Now from the menu that appears.

It will take a few minutes for your iPhone to be reset to factory settings. Following that, you’ll see the iPhone’s initial welcome screen. Go through the first few steps again.

Choose “Restore from iCloud Backup” from the Apps & Data screen.

To access your backups, you’ll need to sign in to iCloud. Choose the iCloud backup you wish to restore from the list of dated iCloud backups. Choose the most recent backup of the text on your phone.

Third-party apps for recovering texts on your iPhone

You can use a third-party software to selectively recover text without overwriting your entire phone by using a third-party app. There are a number of programmes that can extract specific data from your iCloud backup. However, keep in mind that you’ll still need a backup copy of the content.

Here are two apps to think about. Both are not free to use, but they are one-time purchases.