SkullCandy launches Dime True Wireless EarBuds – Checkout to know more

Under the Rs. 5,000 price range, there is a company named SkullCandy that sells the greatest stereo headphones and true wireless earbuds. SkullCandy announced its new Dime True Wireless Earbuds today, which will cost Rs. 2249 (about $30).

SkullCandy’s newest true wireless earbuds offering outperforms several other companies’ earbuds at the same price range. SkullCandy Dme Genuine Wireless Earbuds are said to be a cost-effective method to enter into true wireless. The new True wireless earbuds provide consumers the ability to live without wires by combining highly-tuned music with the noise-isolating fit and must include some fantastic features such as a microphone in each earphone.

SkullCandy’s website and many national shops carry earphones. Dime also has a budget-friendly and stylish form factor that comes in a number of colors and won’t break the bank.

SkullCandy Dime – Specification and Features

SkullCandy Dime is a perfect companion for heavy everyday music users since it has a fantastic battery life of up to 12 hours, removing the trouble of snagging, tugging, and tangling cables. Furthermore, when the earbuds are taken from their charging case, which is secured by a snap cover, the buds immediately switch on.

The earbuds also feature an easy connection which introduces a simplified listening experience that can be a perfect fit for people who are new to TWS. With Dime, you will be able to answer calls, change music, adjust volume, and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri without ever reaching for their smartphones thanks to intuitive, touch-enabled media controls on the tiny stick-style buds.

As a result, Dime was developed and engineered with a variety of characteristics to fulfill the needs of:

Each bud has a built-in microphone, so you may use either one on its own without losing the ability to receive calls.

Enjoy automated switch on and pairing with the last device used with the Auto On/Connect feature.

Hearing a superb sound with specially chosen and calibrated microphones and drivers Noise-Isolating Fit

In addition to the IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance, the included lanyard provides tight mobility that protects the charging case and buds from accidental accidents and spills.

In-ear headphones have a 3.5-hour battery life while the charging case has 8-hour battery life.

True Wireless through Bluetooth® 5.0

SkullCandy Dime – Pricing Details

Affordably priced at Rs 2249/- on www.skullcandy.in, Dime allows customers to express themselves through a variety of colors. It is possible for users to pick between three colors, including Dark Blue/Green, Dark Grey, and True Black, depending on whether they want to display.

