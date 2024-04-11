YouTube updates its features and layout frequently to provide consumers the greatest experience possible. The most recent modifications might not be to everyone’s taste, and some users might even prefer the previous design. There are ways to go back to the former YouTube layout if you’re one of those people who prefers it. We’ll walk you through the process of going back to an earlier version of the YouTube layout in this article.

Visit YouTube at https://www.youtube.com.

When you hit the CTRL+SHIFT+I combination key, an interface will appear on the right side of the window.

A new list will appear when you select the Application tab from the top menu.

Locate and expand the “Cookies” option.

Utilise add-ons for your browser

Using browser extensions is one of the simplest ways to change back to the original YouTube look. For well-known browsers like Chrome and Firefox, there are a number of addons that let you personalise your YouTube experience, including going back to previous layouts. Here’s how to accomplish it:

Put the Add-on in place : Installing a browser extension from the appropriate browser’s extension store, such as “YouTube Classic” or “YouTube Old Layout,” is the first step. Turn on the Extension : After installing the extension, go to YouTube and select it by clicking on the button located in the toolbar of your browser. You should then be able to choose to return to the previous design. Choose the Previous Layout : To return to the previous YouTube layout, according to the instructions supplied by the extension. Most of the time, this will involve clicking a button or selecting an option within the extension’s menu.

Use URL Parameters

Another method to revert the YouTube layout is by using specific URL parameters. YouTube sometimes allows users to access older layouts by adding parameters to the URL. Here’s how you can do it:

Access YouTube : Open your preferred web browser and navigate to YouTube. Modify the URL : Once you’re on the YouTube homepage, take a look at the URL in the address bar. Add the following parameter to the end of the URL: ‘&disable_polymer=true’. The modified URL should look something like this: ‘https://www.youtube.com/?disable_polymer=true’. Reload the Page : After adding the parameter to the URL, press Enter to reload the page. You should now see the older YouTube layout.

Use the YouTube settings

Every now and then YouTube offers the ability to return to an earlier configuration in its settings. Even though this technique might not always work, it’s still worthwhile to see if YouTube has made this option available. Here’s how to accomplish it:

Go to the YouTube Settings : Click on your profile image in the upper-right area of the screen after logging into your YouTube account. Click the dropdown menu and choose “Settings.” Seek for options for layout : Look through the settings menu to check if there is a setting for YouTube’s appearance or layout. If so, you might be able to go back to a previous arrangement. Choose the Previous Layout : Should you discover a way to go back to the previous design, select it and save your changes. YouTube may prompt you to confirm your decision before applying the changes.

Even while YouTube upgrades its features and layout frequently, not all users may find the changes to be pleasing. You can use the techniques mentioned above to go back to an earlier version of the YouTube interface if that’s what you prefer. You can get the YouTube experience that best fits your tastes by using browser extensions, URL parameters, or YouTube settings, if they are available.