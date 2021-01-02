Know How to Rotate Text in Microsoft PowerPoint in quick and easy steps-

From school/college life to work-life many things change. But what remains the same is the utility of Powerpoint presentations. Whether you have to make a group project for a class assignment or give a presentation about your ideas to your boss- Powerpoints and its tools always get you extra marks.

Since the use of Powerpoint lands so often and is super dynamic, learning a trick or two about Mircosoft Powerpoint and its tools. Before starting, we’d like to brush you up with a fact that you can Rotate Text in Microsoft PowerPoint. As per your needs and preference you can rotate your text by entering a particular degree or even with a free hand.

Know How to Rotate Text in Microsoft PowerPoint