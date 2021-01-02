Disable Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search on iPhone and iPad using simple easy steps-

It’s no surprise that the all-in-demand Siri on iOS enables you a much more intelligent Spotlight Search with super- active and helpful suggestions. With a feature like that, your device definitely works a few taps faster. When you swiping down on any Home screen, Siri-powered suggestions come to your save automatically in the Spotlight. These suggestions might help you to not miss a task by suggesting to launch apps that you usually do at that specific time of the day. Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search on iPhone also tells you who you contact with or vice-versa. Sometimes, it may also happen that you feel famished and as soon as you come to your home screen you discover options of food joints nearby your location- All thanks to Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search.

Well as helpful as this feature can turn out to be for a person, no one is to blame in case users find it slightly irritating as well. If you’re one of those people who believe that Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search on iPhone and iPad is distracting and kind of useless, you might be wanting to disable it too. Here we are with a simple guide to tell How to disable Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search on iPhone and iPad.

Here is How to disable Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search on iPhone and iPad

Head straight to the settings section of your iOS device- iPhone or iPad. Keep scrolling down the screen until you discover the option of Siri and Search. Once you do tap on it. When you fina; y navigate to the Siri Suggestions section, turn the toggle off for the Suggestion in the Search option. When you turn the toggle off, you disable Siri Suggestions in Spotlight Search on iPhone and iPad.

This is all you have to do in case you wish to turn off the Siri Suggestions in Spotlight search.