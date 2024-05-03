One of the most widely used social media sites is TikTok, which enables users to make and share brief films with a large audience. Watermarks on stored videos, however, are a frequent source of annoyance for TikTok users as they can lower the overall quality of the footage. Thankfully, there are methods for saving TikTok videos that do not include the watermark. We’ll look at a few strategies in this article to help you accomplish this.

KEYPOINT: Making Use of the Built-In Features of TikTok.

Furthermore, TikTok includes an integrated tool with certain limitations that allows you to download videos without watermarks. How to use it is as follows:

Open the TikTok app : Find the video you want to save by opening the TikTok app and searching for it.

To share, click or tap the icon. In the lower-right corner of the video, tap the share sign, which is a right-pointing arrow.

Select “Save video”: Choose “Save video” from the sharing menu. The movie will download without a watermark to your device’s gallery or camera roll.

KEYPOINT: Use a watermark remover programme (such as SnapTik; the Google Play store has these kinds of apps) to save TikTok videos without watermarks on Android devices. Alternatively, you can try cropping your movie or taking a screen capture of the video and manually removing the watermark.

Using Third-Party Apps, and Websites

You can download TikTok videos without the watermark using a number of third-party apps and websites. This is how you do it:

Locate the video on TikTok that you wish to download: Find the video you wish to save by opening the TikTok app. Copy the URL for the video: When you tap the sharing symbol (the right-pointing arrow), choose “Copy Link.” Use a website or app from a third party: You may download TikTok videos without watermarks via a number of different apps and websites. Among the well-liked choices are Snaptik, SnapTik.app, and Snaptube. Copy the video URL and paste it into the designated space after visiting any of these websites or downloading the app. Get the video here: After pasting the link, the application or website will start a download, link for the video. Simply click on the download button, and the video will be saved to your device without the watermark.

In conclusion, you may quickly and easily save TikTok movies without watermarks using these ways, which frees you up to watch and share your favourite content without interruption. Whether you choose to use screen recording, third-party apps, or TikTok’s built-in features, there’s a solution that suits your needs. Just remember to respect the original creators and abide by TikTok’s terms of service when downloading and sharing videos.