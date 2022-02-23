How to schedule a tweet on mobile

With Twitter currently allowing clients to plan tweets from the actual site, the need to get an outsider instrument or module or even compensation for a tweet planning administration is a relic of past times. There are as yet accommodating Twitter applications, however, the general cycle has become undeniably more open lately.

Things being what they are, how would you plan tweets on Twitter? It just takes a couple of strides! Simply ensure you have a record and all your login subtleties available because this won’t take long!

Instructions to plan tweets through the Twitter application:

Open the Twitter application on your telephone on Android or iOS, and ensure you are signed in to the right record. Type in your tweet and add any media like the picture, video, gifs, emoticons, or make a survey, similarly as you normally would for any tweet.

Hit the schedule/clock symbol (surrounded in red) to open planning choices. Set the date and time to your picking and time region, a helpful choice if you want to sort out various times all over the planet. (Of course, it seems as though Twitter will set a tweet for precisely five days later.)

Done! Hit affirm at the upper right, and your tweet is planned.

The most effective method to plan tweets using Twitter.com:

Open twitter.com on the web or your telephone through a versatile program, and ensure you are signed in to the right record. Type in your tweet and add any media like the picture, video, gifs, emoticons, or make a survey, similarly as you normally would for any tweet.

Hit the schedule/clock symbol to open planning choices. Set the date and time to your picking and time region, a convenient choice on the off chance that you want to sort out various times all over the planet. (Naturally, it appears as though Twitter will set a tweet for precisely five days later.)